Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Business

PayPal adds another round of layoffs

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30
A PayPal sign outside its headquarters on January 30, 2024 in San Jose, California.
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
By Annika Duneja
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

PayPal, the digital payments company, is laying off 251 employees at its San Jose headquarters in another round of layoffs, according to a recent government filing.

The cuts are a part of a multi-year restructuring plan led by CEO Enrique Lores to turn around the company’s performance and cut costs while investing more in AI integration.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: A PayPal sign is seen at its headquarters on January 30, 2024 in San Jose, California. PayPal announced plans to lay off 2,000 employees or 7 percent of its workforce. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Business

Once high-flying PayPal becomes a takeover target as it attempts a turnaround

Stripe and Advent International reportedly made a bid to take over the payments company for $60.50 per share, valuing the company at roughly $53 billion.

The company plans to cut 20% of its workforce over the next two to three years, or more than 4,500 jobs to save around $1.5 billion in costs, according to Bloomberg.

Advertisement

PayPal posted net of $1.26 billion in the second quarter, down 12% from the same period a year ago.

The company’s shares have fallen more than 15% over the last 12 months and have been trading around $55.

A slowdown in PayPal’s branded checkout and rising competition from rivals like Apple Pay and Google Pay are among PayPal’s biggest challenges, analysts and company executives have said.

Advertisement

The company is investing $400 million to improve and grow branded checkout this year.

PayPal has attributed the slowdown partly to the “K-shaped economy,” in which wealthier Americans see their incomes rise while lower-income Americans struggle financially. PayPal has many middle-income customers and some lower-income customers, so a pullback in spending affects use of its payments platform.

In February, PayPal let go of its previous chief executive, who had been working to fix the problem, but the company said his “pace of change and execution” over two years didn’t meet the board’s expectations.

The company, which was founded under a different name in 1998, has seen growth in other areas. It owns Venmo, a payments platform especially popular among young people. PayPal also provides consumers with a Buy Now, Pay Later service so they can split the payment for items they buy over a longer period of time.

In July, financial services platform Stripe and private equity firm Advent International made a takeover offer valued at more than $50 billion, but are said to have abandoned their pursuit, according to Bloomberg.

Paypal joins a series of tech companies in the Silicon Valley cutting jobs as they focus on AI.

In late August, Apple announced a rare layoff of nearly 150 employees in machine learning and software engineering departments. Meta, Snap, Block, Oracle and Amazon have also announced layoffs this year as they focus more on AI investments.

Advertisement

Tech companies have been citing various reasons for layoffs, including prioritizing investments in artificial intelligence. As workers use AI-powered tools to generate code, words and other content, some executives have said they don’t need as many employees.

From January to May, U.S. technology companies announced 123,653 cuts, up 66% from the same period in 2025, according to a June report from global outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

More to Read

BusinessTechnology & the InternetJobs, Labor & Workplace

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Annika Duneja

Annika Duneja is a business reporting intern at the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from the Hussman School of Journalism and Media and the Kenan Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she wrote for the Daily Tar Heel’s City & State Desk. She has previously worked at CNBC and NBC4 Washington, and is a native of Washington, D.C.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement
Advertisement