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Girl Scouts launch first dog cookies and allergy-friendly treats

Girl Scouts of the USA shows off its dog cookies, Patch Pals.
Girl Scouts of the USA shows off its dog cookies, Patch Pals.
(Girl Scouts via Associated Press)
By Dee-Ann Durbin
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Man’s best friend is getting some love from the Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts of the USA said Tuesday its first cookies for dogs will go on sale in January.

The blueberry muffin-flavored cookies were developed with Bark, a New York-based seller of dog treats and toys. The cookies, dubbed Patch Pals, will only be sold online.

Also joining the Girl Scout cookie lineup in January are Sparkables, the organization’s first allergy-friendly cookie.

The crunchy oatmeal cookie, which has chocolate chips and colored sprinkles, was developed with New Jersey-based Partake Foods.

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Sparkables are made in a facility designed to avoid nine major allergens, including eggs, milk, peanuts, wheat, tree nuts and sesame, the Girl Scouts said. They will also be sold online only.

The Girl Scouts didn’t say how much the new cookies will cost. Cookie prices vary by region, but typically range from about $6 to $7 per box.

Girl Scouts of the USA said the new cookies were inspired by scouts who wanted to ensure that more people – and pets – could participate in the cookie program.

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The Girl Scouts have sold cookies as a troop fundraiser since 1917. The organization now sells around 200 million cookies annually.

Local dates vary, but the Girl Scout cookie season generally runs from January to April. Patch Pals and Sparkables will be sold alongside longtime flavors like Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs.

Durbin writes for the Associated Press.

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