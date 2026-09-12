Costco’s newest store is about to open in SoCal after years of litigation

One incentive of the new Costco in Camarillo is the city’s overall sales tax of 7.25%, compared with 9.25% in nearby Oxnard.

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After years of litigation and anticipation, Camarillo is getting its own Costco Wholesale outpost.

Michael Okuma, Costco’s director of real estate development, confirmed that the newest warehouse is scheduled to open to shoppers on Oct. 30.

Located on West Ventura Boulevard between Highway 101 and the Camarillo Airport, the 160,000-square-foot warehouse will have a food court, bakery, pharmacy, optical center, hearing aid center and tire service center.

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The facility will also offer a wider product selection, including items such as sushi, that aren’t available at older, smaller branches.

The new Costco also has a 32-pump gas station, which began operating in May. It will have more than 877 parking spots.

The Camarillo Planning Commission initially approved the development project in 2023, with the location slated to open in 2024.

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The development was delayed after a community group called Ventura County Citizens Against Mega Gas sued the city in 2024, alleging that it failed to conduct a proper environmental review.

A Ventura County Superior Court judge ruled for the city, but the citizens’ group appealed the decision. The legal battle ended earlier this year when an appeals court issued a final ruling in favor of the city.

Ventura County Citizens Against Mega Gas didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“This is a tremendous win for Camarillo,” City Manager Greg Ramirez said in a statement about the ruling. “We are thrilled to welcome Costco to our community and proud of the persistence and dedication that made this possible. Costco will not only provide shopping convenience for our residents, but also strengthen our local economy and create new jobs. This is a milestone moment for Camarillo.”

“We are hearing nothing but excitement in the community,” said Camarillo’s economic and business development manager, Georg Winkler. “We’re all anticipating going and shopping there, and changing our weekend routines.”

Before Costco’s Camarillo opening, bulk shoppers had traveled to neighboring cities such as Oxnard, Simi Valley and Westlake. The Oxnard location is about five miles from the Camarillo warehouse.

“This will help us recapture what we call retail leakage from the other cities, and keep the Camarillo residents in Camarillo,” Winkler said.

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Another incentive is Camarillo’s low sales tax of 7.25%, compared with Oxnard’s 9.25%.

Amid heightened economic anxiety and inflation, shoppers are increasingly looking for ways to save. As a result, discount retailers such as Ross, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods have seen stronger business and surging shares.

Despite being a Costco shopper, Joan Handzel is more concerned that the new warehouse will increase traffic in her neighborhood nearby on Springville.

The 86-year-old resident signed the lawsuit against the city and Costco because of those fears. With the store’s grand opening nearly one month away, Handzel says most of her neighbors are excited to shop there.

“I don’t think they’ve anticipated what kind of traffic we’re going to have,” she said. “They don’t realize that on Ventura Boulevard, it’s going to be packed.”

