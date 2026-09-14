Taco Bell will move to larger Irvine headquarters

Taco Bell is leaving its longtime home in Irvine for a larger campus nearby.

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Taco Bell is moving to a new home in Irvine, where the growing company will have more space to develop its signature Mexican-style menu.

It will move into a 254,000-square-foot campus at Alton HQ along with its sister company Habit Burger & Grill.

The two chains, owned by Yum! Brands, currently share a headquarters near the Irvine Spectrum Center.

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Taco Bell has had roots in Irvine for more than 40 years and is expected to relocate by 2028. The chain was founded in 1962 by Glenn Bell in Downey.

The new headquarters will be more than 70,000 square feet larger than its current one and can accommodate 1,100 people. Its current location has space for 970. The three-building campus will also have a fitness center, a cafe and an outdoor work space.

Business Taco Bell was crushing it — then cyclosporiasis hit Despite outperforming other fast food chains and posting impressive same-store sales, the Mexican-inspired chain Taco Bell has taken a hit after being linked to Cyclospora.

“Our new campus in Irvine is an investment in our people and our future, giving our teams more space to collaborate and create,” said Taco Bell Chief Executive Sean Tresvant and Habit Burger & Grill Chief Executive Shannon Hennessy in a joint statement. “This campus reflects our confidence in what’s ahead and reinforces our long-term commitment to Irvine and the broader Orange County community.”

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Previously occupied by Canon U.S.A., Alton HQ is owned by Irvine Company Office Properties. The lease marks Orange County’s largest new office lease in five years. In 2019, Taco Bell renewed its lease at its current location for 11 years.

The new space is about a mile away from the Irvine Spectrum Center and will include several upgrades such as increased meeting and dining capacity and a dedicated test kitchen.

“Working closely with Taco Bell and Habit to customize Alton HQ in Irvine Spectrum around their unique needs reflects our commitment to creating environments,” said the president of Irvine Company Office Properties, Roger DeWames, in a statement.

Canon sold the Alton HQ campus to the Irvine Company in 2022 for $120 million, according to CoStar.

Taco Bell has been posting impressive revenues for Yum!, including systemwide sales of $18 billion in 2025, up 13% from the prior year. Habit Burger & Grill reported $706 million in sales last year.

Earlier this month, Yum! Brands completed its sale of Pizza Hut to LongRange Capital for roughly $1.5 billion.

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Taco Bell suffered a setback amid a period of growth earlier this summer when a parasitic outbreak was linked to lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in five states. Taco Bell’s foot traffic dropped in July, following the spread of cyclosporiasis.

Experts said they expect the brand to rebound, anchored by its cultural relevance and popularity among younger customers.

“As Taco Bell and Habit continue to grow, we want our workplace to grow with us,” Tresvant and Hennessy said.