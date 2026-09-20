How can I make the IRS speed up my refund?

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Dear Liz: I e-filed my 2025 taxes in early February. About three weeks later, I received a letter from the IRS asking me to verify my identity, which I did.

I am due a $38,142 refund for the 2025 tax year. I’ve been checking my refund status through the IRS’ Where’s My Refund tool as well as calling the toll-free number. All the responses have been along the lines of “we have received your tax return and it is being processed, no further action is needed” and I cannot talk to a live person to get any further information.

As a retiree whose income now comes from Social Security and my state retirement pension, I need that refund and find the six-month delay disappointing. What more can I do?

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Answer: Contact the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent organization within the IRS that can help when your own efforts haven’t produced results. You can reach the service online at www.taxpayeradvocate.irs.gov or by calling (877) 777-4778.

Your refund may be taking so long to process for a legitimate reason, or the processing system may have failed, says Mark Luscombe, principal analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

The Taxpayer Advocate can try to pinpoint the problem or see whether your return simply slipped through the cracks.

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You didn’t mention why you have such a large refund, but it’s best not to let Uncle Sam keep so much of your money if you can avoid it.

A tax pro can help you estimate your likely tax burden and keep you on track so you don’t wind up with a big tax bill or refund. Ideally, you’d consult a pro before the end of the year, when you still have time to make the appropriate adjustments.

Dear Liz: I recently inherited a Roth IRA. If I understand correctly, I can leave the money in the IRA for 10 years. If I die before then and my adult son inherits the account, does he then get an additional 10 years to do something with the money?

Answer: That depends on the circumstances.

If you inherited this Roth IRA from your spouse, you can use your own life expectancy to calculate required minimum distributions, Luscombe says. If you die before emptying the account, your son typically would get 10 years from the date of your death to drain it.

The same rules apply if you are otherwise an “eligible designated beneficiary,” which includes disabled or chronically ill people and those who are not more than 10 years younger than the original Roth IRA owner.

If none of the above exceptions apply, however, you must empty an inherited Roth IRA by Dec. 31 of the 10th year following the original owner’s death. If you die before then, your son inherits your deadline along with the account. He doesn’t get a new 10-year period but must withdraw the money from the Roth by the same deadline that applied to you.

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Dear Liz: Your response about finding trust documents was very helpful. It reinforces that people need to provide copies to their loved ones in case they become incapacitated and the originals are lost or can’t be found.

People seem to complete these documents and assume they will never get dementia or become physically unable to care for themselves. Assume the best, prepare for the worst.

Answer: Even people who understand the risks may downplay them, procrastinate or not feel comfortable sharing copies yet. That makes it even more important to review estate planning documents with an attorney every three to five years and after any major life change.

These check-ins can help ensure your documents reflect current laws, beneficiaries and financial circumstances. They also mean your attorney may have a relatively recent copy if your originals go missing.

Attorneys typically aren’t required to retain copies, but many do, especially since scanning technology became common, says Jennifer Sawday, an estate planning attorney in Long Beach. Solo practitioners and smaller firms may not have the storage capacity to keep every document indefinitely, she adds.

In any case, an attorney’s copy is definitely Plan B. Plan A is to store the originals somewhere secure, such as a fireproof home safe, and make sure the right people know where to find them when the time comes.

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Got a question about money? You can submit it here .

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.