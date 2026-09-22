How iPhone users can file to get up to $95 from a $250-million settlement

Apple’s iPhone 15 models are displayed in the Apple store at the Grove in 2023.

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People who bought certain iPhone models can start submitting claims to get paid as part of a $250-million settlement resolving legal claims that Apple misled consumers about the capabilities of its artificial-intelligence-powered features.

Some iPhone users could be eligible for a cash payment of $25 per device, which could increase to $95 per device depending on the number of claims submitted.

Apple denied the accusations but agreed to settle multiple class-action lawsuits in May that accused the Cupertino, Calif., smartphone maker of violating consumer protection laws. The lawsuits, consolidated by a federal court in Northern California, alleged that Apple enticed consumers to overpay for new devices by falsely advertising that certain iPhones included improvements to its virtual assistant, Siri.

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Apple, which was viewed as behind in the AI race, has been investing in the technology.

While unveiling products this month, Chief Executive John Ternus said AI can unlock new experiences and help integrate apps, products and services people use daily.

Ryan Clarkson, the founder and managing partner of Clarkson law firm, who represented consumers in the lawsuit involving earlier iPhones, said, “False advertising settlements aim to raise the floor of truth-telling, protect fair competition, and increase consumer choice.

“The $250-million settlement fund represents the largest false advertising settlement in history, and we are proud to have achieved this result for Apple customers,” Clarkson said.

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How do I file a claim?

The settlement applies to people and businesses who purchased an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.

People can submit a claim online through smartphoneaisettlement.com.

The deadline to file a claim is Dec. 21.

Who is eligible for a payout?

The consumers must live in the United States and be the original purchaser of the device. Devices purchased through resale are not eligible.

If iPhone owners aren’t sure about their eligibility, they may call (888) 988-8945.

People can also ask questions by sending a letter to Landsheft, et al. vs. Apple Inc. Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 301132, Los Angeles, CA 90030-1132.

What legal claims do iPhone users give up if they agree to be part of the settlement class?

Unless iPhone users exclude themselves from the settlement class, they won’t be able to sue Apple or join any lawsuit against the company based on the claims in the case.

How do people opt out of the settlement?

People who want to opt out have to submit a request to the settlement administrator at the address above.

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The request must include certain information such as name, address and phone number and signature. The deadline to submit this request is also Dec. 21.

When will eligible iPhone users receive their payments?

The court still needs to approve the settlement. It is scheduled to hold a hearing Feb. 24.

Any appeals could delay payment.

“If there is no appeal, your settlement benefit will be processed promptly. Please be patient,” the settlement website states.