Did your favorite local Starbucks just close? These 36 SoCal locations are likely shuttered

Starbucks said it will close 250 locations, as the chain looks to pare down its store count.

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Starbucks may be closing 36 locations in Southern California as the chain looks to pare down its store count and shut underperforming coffee houses.

The Seattle coffee giant said Thursday that it would close 250 locations, or 1% of its more than 18,000 North American stores.

The closures come as Starbucks continues to battle increased competition in the coffee market, which had led to slowing sales. After taking over in 2024, Chief Executive Brian Niccol enacted a turnaround plan to make Starbucks stores more inviting.

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The 250 stores marked for closure are locations where Starbucks does not see a path to delivering the customer experience or long-term financial performance the chain expects, company Chief Operating Officer Mike Grams said in a Thursday letter posted on Starbucks’ website.

Already, the company has closed more than 600 stores in North America and Europe and laid off hundreds of non-retail employees. In July, the company reported that its global comparable-store sales were up 7.9% for the fiscal third quarter, compared to last year, with North American store sales up 8.1%.

The company said it will support employees at the affected locations, including potential opportunities for transfers. Those who are unable to transfer will receive severance support, Starbucks said.

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Starbucks did not list the locations set to be shut, though the company said affected stores had signs in their windows.

However, a Starbucks fan known online as Winter compiled a spreadsheet of likely stores based on locations listed as closed for the coming week in the company’s app, according to SFGate.

That spreadsheet includes 36 locations in Southern California. The Times confirmed that all of the stores are no longer listed in the Starbucks app and are either designated as “permanently closed” on Google or did not respond to phone calls. Starbucks did not respond to a request to confirm the closure of these locations.

The 36 locations are listed below:

