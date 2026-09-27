Did your favorite local Starbucks just close? These 36 SoCal locations are likely shuttered
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Starbucks may be closing 36 locations in Southern California as the chain looks to pare down its store count and shut underperforming coffee houses.
The Seattle coffee giant said Thursday that it would close 250 locations, or 1% of its more than 18,000 North American stores.
The closures come as Starbucks continues to battle increased competition in the coffee market, which had led to slowing sales. After taking over in 2024, Chief Executive Brian Niccol enacted a turnaround plan to make Starbucks stores more inviting.
The 250 stores marked for closure are locations where Starbucks does not see a path to delivering the customer experience or long-term financial performance the chain expects, company Chief Operating Officer Mike Grams said in a Thursday letter posted on Starbucks’ website.
Already, the company has closed more than 600 stores in North America and Europe and laid off hundreds of non-retail employees. In July, the company reported that its global comparable-store sales were up 7.9% for the fiscal third quarter, compared to last year, with North American store sales up 8.1%.
The company said it will support employees at the affected locations, including potential opportunities for transfers. Those who are unable to transfer will receive severance support, Starbucks said.
Starbucks did not list the locations set to be shut, though the company said affected stores had signs in their windows.
However, a Starbucks fan known online as Winter compiled a spreadsheet of likely stores based on locations listed as closed for the coming week in the company’s app, according to SFGate.
That spreadsheet includes 36 locations in Southern California. The Times confirmed that all of the stores are no longer listed in the Starbucks app and are either designated as “permanently closed” on Google or did not respond to phone calls. Starbucks did not respond to a request to confirm the closure of these locations.
The 36 locations are listed below:
- Aliso Viejo - 27072 La Paz Road
- Azusa - 710 S. Azusa Ave.
- Burbank - 4207 Riverside Drive
- Calabasas - 26531 Agoura Road
- Century City - 1875 Century Park E.
- Chatsworth - 20790 Nordhoff St.
- Cypress - 10953 Meridian Drive
- Encinitas - 1560 Leucadia Blvd.
- Laguna Woods - 24281 Moulton Parkway
- Los Angeles - 2952 Beverly Glen Circle
- Los Angeles - 5757 Wilshire Blvd.
- Los Angeles - 639 N. Broadway
- Los Angeles - 801 S. Olive St.
- Los Angeles - 6081 Center Drive
- Los Angeles - 555 West 5th St.
- North Hollywood - 5166-A Lankershim Blvd.
- Ontario - 4321 E. Ontario Mills Parkway
- Panorama City - 7902 Van Nuys Blvd.
- Pasadena - 3429 E. Foothill Blvd.
- Rancho Santa Margarita - 28562 Oso Parkway
- Rowland Heights - 19759 Colima Road
- San Bernardino - 291 E. Hospitality Lane
- San Diego - 4134 Adams Ave.
- San Diego - 3675 Murphy Canyon Road
- San Diego - 7750 Copley Park Place
- San Diego - 9449 Kearny Mesa Road
- San Diego - 7415 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.
- Santa Ana - 2800 N. Main St.
- Santa Monica - 2901 Main St.
- Santa Monica - 1030 Wilshire Blvd.
- Stevenson Ranch - 25289 The Old Road
- Temecula - 29588 Rancho California Road
- Tustin - 3089 Edinger Ave.
- Upland - 1943 N. Campus Ave.
- Walnut - 22019 Valley Blvd.
- Westlake Village - 2755 Agoura Road