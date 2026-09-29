Kaiser lays off 147 employees in California

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Kaiser Permanente will layoff 147 business and administrative employees across California in November, the health giant said.
The job cuts include 16 different Kaiser locations in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside and Alameda counties, according to a state employment report.
The biggest reductions: 20 positions at an administrative office in Pasadena and 72 positions at an office in San Diego.
“Kaiser Permanente continually evaluates how we organize our work and deploy resources to help ensure high-quality care remains affordable and accessible for our members and patients,” the health plan said Tuesday in a statement.
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The positions don’t include employees providing direct patient care, Kaiser said, and “will not affect the quality of care or service we provide to our members and patients.”
“We are supporting affected employees as they explore other opportunities within Kaiser Permanente and, where appropriate, providing severance, career support and outplacement services,” the health plan’s statement said.
The Oakland-based non-profit employs about 180,000 people in California.
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