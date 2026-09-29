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Kaiser lays off 147 employees in California

Kaiser Permanente will layoff 147 business and administrative employees across California in November
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA-SEPGTEMBER 25, 2014: Melody Petersen
By Melody Petersen
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Kaiser Permanente will layoff 147 business and administrative employees across California in November, the health giant said.

The job cuts include 16 different Kaiser locations in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside and Alameda counties, according to a state employment report.

The biggest reductions: 20 positions at an administrative office in Pasadena and 72 positions at an office in San Diego.

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“Kaiser Permanente continually evaluates how we organize our work and deploy resources to help ensure high-quality care remains affordable and accessible for our members and patients,” the health plan said Tuesday in a statement.

DOWNEY, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Doris Colon, registered nurse, along with other registered nurses and health care professionals participate in an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike at Kaiser Permanenteon Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 in Downey, California. 31,000 frontline registered nurses and health care professionals will begin an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike at Kaiser Permanente facilities across California (Gary Coronado / For The Los Angeles Times)

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The positions don’t include employees providing direct patient care, Kaiser said, and “will not affect the quality of care or service we provide to our members and patients.”

“We are supporting affected employees as they explore other opportunities within Kaiser Permanente and, where appropriate, providing severance, career support and outplacement services,” the health plan’s statement said.

The Oakland-based non-profit employs about 180,000 people in California.

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Melody Petersen

Melody Petersen is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times, writing about business and healthcare. Send her tips securely on Signal at (213) 327-8634.

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