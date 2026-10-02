Amazon delivery contractors among companies to close in Los Angeles

Workers secure packages to be delivered on Amazon Prime Day in New York in 2022.

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Two Amazon delivery contractors in Los Angeles are among several companies that recently announced permanent closures and layoffs, according to government filings.

Culver City-based DLVR, an independent logistics company contracted to deliver packages to Amazon customers, will close permanently.

The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letter on Wednesday, and will lay off 60 workers effective Dec. 4.

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Ian Silverstein, DLVR’s owner, didn’t respond to requests for comment. Silverstein’s LinkedIn page shows he has served as DLVR’s owner since 2020, with prior executive roles in sales at various companies including Roblox.

Other companies that deliver Amazon packages locally have also ended operations recently. On Sept. 23, Capstone Delivery Inc. in South Gate filed a WARN notice indicating it would permanently shutter on Nov. 21 and 106 employees will be laid off.

Katia Daher-Anenberg, who is listed on the company’s website as the owner and operator, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

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In July, OnPoint Logistics LLC filed a notice to close its San Francisco operation effective Sept. 7, eliminating 96 roles. Another Amazon delivery contractor, XPress Delivery LLC, filed a WARN notice for a permanent closure and mass layoff effective Sept. 9, affecting 80 employees in Oakland.

The workforce changes are among other L.A. County closures and layoffs recently announced.

McKinley Paper and Packaging Co., a packaging manufacturer, will permanently close its Cerritos facility on Nov. 30, laying off 45 workers, according to a WARN notice processed Sept. 30.

Its parent company is Bio Pappel, and McKinley has a total of 17 industrial plants, recycling centers, distribution centers and corporate headquarters in the U.S., according to its website.

The company has another packaging facility in California, located in Santa Fe Springs.

The company has faced layoffs before. In 2024, McKinley Paper and Packaging Co. permanently closed a plant in Port Angeles, Wash., impacting 193 workers. Under a collective bargaining agreement, the Assn. of Western Pulp and Paper Workers obtained benefits for those impacted, including extended medical coverage and severance.

McKinley Paper and Packaging Co. declined to comment on the reason for the plant’s closure.

Constellis LLC, a defense and risk management company based in Herndon, Va., also filed a WARN notice outlining that 145 staffers across 26 Los Angeles County locations could be impacted by layoffs on Oct. 31.

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“Constellis remains engaged in good faith negotiations,” said Wendy Stough, Constellis’ senior director of marketing, communications and culture, in an email. “However, the contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is approaching the end of its current contract term, and a WARN notice is required to ensure employees receive appropriate advance notice should staffing impacts occur.”

The possibly impacted workers are employed across sites like an L.A. County sheriff’s recruitment and training facility, a special enforcement bureau, multiple sheriff’s stations and L.A. County maintenance facilities.

L.A. County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5% in August from 5.3% in July, according to the state Employment Development Department. That compares with 5.1% in California and 4.1% for the United States. Between August 2025 and August 2026, manufacturing lost 3,800 jobs, while trade, transportation and utilities shed 2,600. Professional and business services lost 5,700.