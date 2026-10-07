Joby Aviation hit with $116.9-million verdict in trade secrets lawsuit

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A federal jury reached a verdict last week in the latest lawsuit surrounding the burgeoning market for electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

The jury in Tampa, Fla., found that air taxi startup Joby Aviation owes roughly $116.9 million to aviation supplier Aerosonic after it allegedly breached a confidentiality agreement and mishandled trade secrets.

Aerosonic sued Joby last year after selling it air data probes that measure pressure around an aircraft. The Clearwater, Fla.-based supplier claimed that Joby used its proprietary designs and data to develop its own probes.

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Joby shares, which have shed more than 55% so far this year, were unchanged at $5.78 in Tuesday trading.

According to Aerosonic’s complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Joby developed its in-house data probes in about two years. Aerosonic said the development process would have taken around a decade if Joby hadn’t relied on the supplier’s trade secrets.

Joby, a major player in the race to bring electric air taxis to market, denied the accusations. The jury found that Joby owes Aerosonic more than $48 million for misappropriating trade secrets and more than $68 million for breaking a nondisclosure agreement.

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“We strongly disagree with the jury’s verdict, which we believe is unsupported by the evidence and inconsistent with the law,” Joby said in a statement provided to The Times. “Joby independently developed its air data system through years of its own engineering and manufacturing work, and we stand firmly behind the integrity of that work and our conduct.”

The jury also rejected a countersuit brought by Joby that accused Aerosonic of selling it defective probes.

Joby, based in Santa Cruz, has been entangled in several lawsuits recently, including multiple with its San José-based rival Archer Aviation.

Joby filed a suit late last year alleging corporate espionage against Archer and George Kivork, a former Joby employee who left to work for Archer. It accused Kivork of stealing technical information and communications with stakeholders from Joby and providing them to its competitor.

In March, Archer filed a lawsuit accusing Joby of defrauding the government by concealing close ties to China and misclassifying aircraft parts of Chinese origin.

Both companies plan to offer a commercial air taxi service using electric aircraft that function like Ubers over congested cities. Joby could launch air taxis in the United Arab Emirates in the next year, while Archer says its goal is to operate in Los Angeles in time for the 2028 Olympic Games.

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Business Archer Aviation to acquire Boeing’s automated air taxi effort Archer Aviation, the San Jose-based air taxi startup, announced Monday it was taking control of Boeing’s Wisk Aero as well as the air traffic software provider SkyGrid.

The companies are among the survivors of the quest to disrupt aviation using new aircraft designs, electricity and artificial intelligence. Even as front-runners, they have each taken a hit this year amid worries that they are taking too long and requiring too much investment, even as new challengers are emerging from China and elsewhere.

The Oct. 2 verdict in the case between Joby and Aerosonic is not finalized and is subject to post-trial motions or appeals.

“We have asked the Court to overturn the verdict and intend to vigorously pursue all available post-trial and appellate remedies,” Joby said.