Pool supply chain Leslie’s shutters dozens of California stores in bankruptcy restructuring

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Leslie’s Pool Supplies has shuttered 76 stores nationwide as part of a bankruptcy restructuring.

The company, which opened its first location in North Hollywood in 1963, announced last week that it had closed dozens of locations across California, including stores in La Crescenta, Granada Hills and San Diego.

The Phoenix-based pool supply chain known for its pool and spa care products said it “operates an integrated ecosystem of more than 850 physical locations.” Stores outside of those that recently closed remain open and fully operational.

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In a release, Leslie’s said it had reached an agreement with more than 80% of its existing lenders to eliminate about 90% of its funded debt, or $685 million.

The company said it aims to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early 2027 with a stronger financial position.

“With a stronger balance sheet and greater financial flexibility, Leslie’s can reinvest across the business to strengthen operating execution and deliver an even better experience for our customers, both in-store and online,” Leslie’s Chief Executive Jason McDonell said in a news release. “Leslie’s is here to stay, and I am deeply grateful to our employees, customers, and partners for their continued support as we work to position Leslie’s for a strong future.”

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From 2023 to 2025, Leslie’s reported ⁠slipping revenues, while posting losses in the last two years. In its third-quarter earnings report in August, the company withdrew its full-year outlook due to “macroeconomic softness and the uncertainty around the company’s ability to continue to drive consumer behavior.”

This isn’t Leslie’s first round of closures. In late 2025 and early 2026, the company closed 80 underperforming store locations and a distribution center.

In the Chapter 11 filing, Leslie’s reported total assets of $722.2 million and total liabilities and debt of about $1.2 billion.

The company was founded by Phil Leslie Jr. and expanded to 1,000 locations across 37 states by 2023. In 2020, the company completed its initial public offering, at a time when there was high demand for pools because of the COVID-19 pandemic.