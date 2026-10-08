Popular Santa Monica party mansion set to shut down

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A longtime Santa Monica restaurant and nightclub announced it will close permanently at the end of the month.

The Victorian announced on Instagram Monday that it would close after 20 years. Its final weekend will be its annual Halloween party on Oct. 31.

Located a block away from the Santa Monica Beach, the Victorian operates as a restaurant during the day, serving up weekend brunch, dinner and happy hour.

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On weekends, DJs performed across its basement, main floor and upstairs spaces. It also offered weekly salsa and bachata lessons.

The Victorian didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. While it did not provide a reason for its closure on social media, city records show its closure is clearing the way for a private members club with wellness amenities.

According to city records first reported by Santa Monica Daily Press, the Victorian will be converted into a members club including a pool, spa, fitness center and coffee bistro.

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Meeting minutes from March show the Santa Monica City Council approved transferring the lease for the city-owned property to the Santamonican Club LLC.

A city staff report shows that the Victorian would transition from “its current use as a restaurant, bar, and nightlife venue into a family-based recreation, events, and wellness destination.”

Initial concept designs show the members club will have a new pool and expanded greenery. The lease also requires the new operator to continue supporting the Sunday Main Street Farmers Market, which uses the property’s parking lot.

The city staff report also stated that the city had been underbilling the Victorian’s existing operator, Ocean Park Restaurant Corp. “Under the amended lease, the Operator has agreed to repay $278,094 in back rent that was underbilled,” the report said.

The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Victorian was originally constructed in 1903 and was located at 1003 Ocean Ave. In 1977, the structure was relocated to 2640 Main St., along with the Heritage Museum’s “Roy Jones House.”

The structure has undergone several repairs and renovations over the years.

Many of its building systems and previous improvements “are now approaching the end of their useful life,” according to the city staff report.

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Other Santa Monica nightlife spots have announced closures recently.

In April, the Misfit Bar & Restaurant shuttered after 15 years after its operator chose not to renew its lease, citing conditions in downtown Santa Monica and changes in the building’s ownership. The nearby Britannia Pub also closed in July after about 30 years at its Santa Monica Boulevard location when its lease expired.

“So many businesses are closing down right now and everything keeps getting more expensive,” one user commented on the Victorian’s Instagram post, adding, “Sad seeing legendary places like this disappear.”