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DoorDash soon could acquire grocery delivery service Instacart

A DoorDash delivery rider.
A DoorDash delivery rider.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
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DoorDash, the popular service that delivers meals and retail items to customers’ doors, is in talks to acquire grocery delivery platform Instacart, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The rival companies compete with several other online delivery services, including Amazon, Walmart, Postmates and Uber. Instacart, however, focuses on grocery delivery rather than restaurant-prepared meals.

DoorDash could finalize its acquisition of Instacart as soon as this week in a deal that values Instacart at around $17 billion, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

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A DoorDash delivery drone. Photographer: Jason Henry/Bloomberg

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Instacart had a market value of around $13 billion before Monday’s report on the possible acquisition. Its shares have risen nearly 19% in the last five days to around $60 per share. Its market value is $14 billion.

Meanwhile, DoorDash shares have fallen 10% in the last five days, closing around $170 per share on Tuesday. Its market value is around $73 billion.

DoorDash went public in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and Instacart listed in 2023.

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LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: A fleet of Serve Robotics delivery robots wait to be transported in a delivery truck to their service areas on Friday morning, Feb. 13, 2026. For closer locations, the robots roll away from the company's Los Angeles depot. Farther service locations require them to be delivered by truck or van. Serve Robotics operates 2,000 delivery robots serving Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami and Dallas. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

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DoorDash, which is looking to expand its business with drones and autonomous delivery robots, already delivers goods from supermarkets including Kroger and Safeway. It also partners with CVS, Macy’s and Target to deliver a range of convenience items.

DoorDash’s acquisition of Instacart would add a major grocery-focused delivery platform to its repertoire. Both companies rely on independent contractors to shop and deliver goods to customers through an app.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Uber once considered buying Instacart, though those talks are no longer active. DoorDash did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

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