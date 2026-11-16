Gentrification by billionaire: How the rich get displaced by the ultrarich in L.A.’s toniest ZIP Codes

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In some L.A. neighborhoods, the ultrarich are displacing the rich, leveling old-money homes to make way for mega-mansions.

For half a century, 1360 Laurel Way in Beverly Hills was a one-story, three-bedroom house with a simple garden. Builders knocked it down in 2023 and replaced it with a three-story mansion featuring waterfalls, a 20-car garage, a penthouse pickleball court and a moat.

The 19,000-square-foot home is now listed for $53 million.

Nearby, a one-story, five-bedroom home was flattened to make way for a sprawling building with a spa and a movie theater. The developer — who bought the location for less than $8 million — sold it this summer for $32 million.

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Even as the property market cools, certain corners of L.A. are still so hot that it makes sense to tear down very expensive homes and replace them with ridiculously expensive ones.

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While most Californians struggle to afford even a basic home or rental, a growing number of the ultrarich want to own impressive properties in posh L.A. neighborhoods, said luxury developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati of Huntington Estate Properties.

“There’s not much land in prime locations, [and] luxury has had a demand like it’s never had,” he said. “We’re generating so many millionaires and billionaires right now.”

A home is under construction on Laurel Way in Beverly Hills. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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The Los Angeles Times dived into decades of property and demolition data to uncover the latest twist in the trend.

A decade ago, only 59 properties across seven communities in Los Angeles’ Westside were valued at more than $25 million, according to county data compiled by Crosstown L.A., a data journalism nonprofit. Today, the number has jumped to more than 300. That isn’t just price appreciation; it’s often building replacement.

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Even as some of the ultrarich have fled California, worried that it would approve a billionaire tax, others have been buying huge homes here. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos bought a $165-million home in Beverly Hills, former Google Chief Executive Eric Schmidt bought a $110-million home in Holmby Hills, and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong bought a $133-million home in Bel-Air.

New money is reshaping what rich neighborhoods look like.

It is gentrification by billionaires snapping up and supersizing prime properties.

“About 10 years ago or so, when we were selling these homes, it was a known celebrity or somebody with a name,” Nosrati said. Now his clients are often newly minted tech millionaires or wealthy international families.

As the appetite for exclusive Los Angeles addresses has grown, property developers have found new ways to turn $5-million homes into estates they can sell for $50 million or more.

A home at 10721 Stradella Court in Beverly Hills. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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Critics call it mansionization. Developers call it spec redevelopment.

Although the technique has been around for decades, changing tastes and land scarcity in exclusive enclaves have reinvigorated the race to redo residences in rich neighborhoods.

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Demolitions peaked across Los Angeles in 2018, and an increasingly larger share of them has happened in rich neighborhoods. The Westside’s share jumped from about 1 in 10 demolitions in the city in 2018 to nearly 1 in 4 last year, according to the Crosstown L.A. data.

In some of the most exclusive enclaves, the number of houses valued at more than $30 million with recent demolition permits has jumped more than four times.

Tearing down a home to build a much larger one on the same plot reduces the chance of costly permit delays or rejections. Established zoning and preexisting environmental surveys and utilities reduce the time needed for a project to break ground.

A home under construction on Laurel Way. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

“Vacant land always takes longer, and it’s more risky because it’s the very first time something is being reviewed for approval by the jurisdiction,” said Udi Melamed, chief executive of development company Nuevo Group.

Beautiful views and privacy are crucial to a luxury property’s success. Developers build in long driveways, secluded amenities and shaded canopies to distance properties from the public.

“Privacy could really be a make-or-break it,” Nosrati said.

In areas such as Brentwood, Holmby Hills and Beverly Hills, investors often start development by taking a gamble. They buy a plot, tear down the home and replace it with something extravagant before they have a buyer.

David Yadegaran, a luxury Realtor at Carolwood Estates, an agency specializing in Westside luxury properties, estimates that three-fourths of development in the prime neighborhoods he operates in is done by spec developers.

A home at 1898 Rising Glen Road in Beverly Hills. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Home flipping at this level can be risky. There have been some spectacular flameouts.

One developer paid $28 million for a 3.8-acre Bel-Air property, planning to build it into the world’s most luxurious home. He knocked down a mid-century mansion and borrowed more than $100 million to upgrade it, hoping to sell it for $500 million. When the developer failed to find a buyer and struggled to pay off his debt, the super-luxurious mansion sold at a bankruptcy auction in 2022 for $126 million.

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Many people in the posh enclaves don’t like being literally overshadowed by the new monster mansions.

The Beverly Grove Neighborhood Assn. has amended its requirements for new developments many times in recent decades to limit new properties’ impact on neighbors. Large developments can cause ecological damage and crowd the neighborhood’s streets, said Shelley Wagers, founding member of the Beverly Grove Neighborhood Assn.

The high-end redevelopment erases homes that represent noteworthy architecture some architectural historians want to preserve. Conservationists claim they are outgunned when it comes to preserving examples of Los Angeles’ past.

Building codes are supposed to limit structures that span an entire lot and change a neighborhood’s character. But big builders are good at finding and exploiting loopholes.

Meanwhile, neighborhood resistance can be halfhearted, because many are happy to see property prices skyrocket.

One way neighborhoods have tried to protect themselves is by applying for designation as a historic preservation zone. The technique has its drawbacks, however.

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“It’s kind of an imperfect tool,” said Andrew Salimian, the director of advocacy for LA Conservancy.

Residents in these neighborhoods hesitate because of possible effects on property values, and the multiyear process sometimes fails to stop developers from breaking ground.

So the bulldozing for big build-outs for billionaires is expected to continue.

Take 1898 Rising Glen Road, a 23,000-square-foot, eight-bed, 18-bath home in the Hollywood Hills built on the bones of a 4,529-square-foot, 1950s Woolf-style Hollywood Regency house once owned by director John Schlesinger.

The developer bought the home for around $11 million in 2011and built it up.

A property at 1898 Rising Glen Road in Beverly Hills. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Elevated over 600 feet above Sunset Boulevard, the house was marketed as being “completely private and secluded behind gates,” and boasted “every conceivable amenity,” including an indoor gym connected to a natural stone tile terrace, a cold plunge pool and multiple lawns. It sold for $63 million in 2024.

Until 2020, the home at 10721 Stradella Court was a four-bed, four-bath house on a Bel-Air cul-de-sac. It sold for $5.8 million and was exploded into a 21,000-square-foot, nine-bed, 11-bath marble-accented compound complete with three staff quarters and four kitchens.

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It sold for $112 million in 2024.

Even as high mortgage rates and overheated property prices have frozen transactions in much of the country, the ultrarich aren’t worried about loans or price. They are continuing to snap up these properties in prestigious neighborhoods to rebuild on them, said Eden Burkow, a Realtor for Sotheby’s.

“When it’s listed, most likely it’s a developer who’s showing up with all cash in a suitcase,” hoping to redevelop the property to resell it to a billionaire, he said. “They’re going to do whatever they can to get that property — no contingencies, no loan, no inspections.”

Liu is a freelance journalist.