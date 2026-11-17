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The over-the-top desert home of legendary entertainer and business mogul Merv Griffin has hit the market again at the reduced price of $23.9 million.

Griffin, a big-band singer turned talk-show host, built a business empire that made him a billionaire and included high-end real estate such as the 40-acre private compound in La Quinta, Calif., where he retreated in winter months before his death in 2007.

Griffin also owned the Beverly Hilton Hotel, known worldwide as the venue for the annual Golden Globe Awards where movie and television stars gather to be feted in a loose and boozy atmosphere.

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He apparently spared no expense in building his 10,685-square-foot desert hideaway, which includes a private lake big enough for recreation and a “highly productive” well with exclusive water rights, according to the sellers’ description.

The listing by Beverly Hills real estate brokerage the Agency leans into the potential prestige of owning the gated property, describing it as a trophy “offering unprecedented scale and an uncompromising billionaire lifestyle in the heart of La Quinta.” The scenic city in the Coachella Valley east of Los Angeles is known for its luxury resorts and Hollywood history as a desert sanctuary for stars.

The estate built for Griffin in the 1980s has seven distinct residential structures with a combined total of 13 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms centered around a 5,500-square-foot main residence.

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In addition to the 2.5-acre lake, the estate across the street from the billionaire-haven Madison Club includes equestrian facilities, including a 16-stall horse barn and a thoroughbred racing track. It is located behind the Empire Polo Fields where the annual Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals are held and down the street from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, one of the world’s largest outdoor tennis stadiums.

The estate was sold to Newport Beach real estate investor Mark Majerovic in 2013 for $7 million, according to the Robb Report. It was offered in 2024 for $36 million and has now returned to the market at $23.9 million.

Griffin sold Merv Griffin Enterprises to Coca-Cola Co. for $250 million in 1986 and was reported to have a net worth of $1.6 billion at the time of his death.

His Griffin Group included film and television production; closed-circuit horse-racing coverage across the country; a real estate brokerage specializing in high-end residential properties; and a stable of thoroughbreds that included Stevie Wonderboy, the 2005 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner at Belmont Park.

Including the Beverly Hilton, which he bought in 1987, Griffin bought and sold more than 20 hotels, gaming resorts and riverboats, including Resorts International in Atlantic City, N.J., and the Bahamas.

Although he was a TV talk-show host for more than two decades, Griffin’s most enduring show business claim to fame was creating and producing “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune, two of the most popular syndicated game shows in television history.

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Griffin wrote the theme music for “Wheel of Fortune” and the famous “thinking music” played in the final round of “Jeopardy,” which continued to provide him with millions of dollars in royalties even after he sold his company.