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One of Sacramento’s best-known craft breweries will close its doors in December, ending a 14-year run at a corner that has long been a gathering spot for the city.

New Helvetia Brewing Co. announced in a social media post Saturday that it will not renew its lease at 1730 Broadway, at the corner of 18th Street, and will close its brewery and taproom at the end of the year.

“We have made the decision not to renew the lease and close our brewery and tap room at 1730 Broadway at the end of the year,” the brewery said.

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The company described the coming weeks as a period of transition.

“Over these final few weeks, we will wind down operations and plan for our future as a local brand without a brewery,” the social media post read.

“I’m so sad to hear this!” one person wrote on Instagram, responding to the news of the brewery’s closure. “When I moved back to [Sacramento] from Oregon and was looking for community—New Helvetia was it!”

The brand itself isn’t disappearing. New Helvetia said it will keep its beer on tap at select local bars and restaurants, and it will continue operating Bar New Helvetia, which opened in February at Sacramento International Airport.

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David Gull founded the brewery in 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile. Over the years, it built a following and drew in regulars, with a rotating lineup of craft beers.

The brewery did not provide a reason for its closure in the social media post. Gull did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2023, the brewery announced it would “evolve into an employee- and community-owned cooperative” because of “significant challenges in the craft beer and hospitality industries.”

Fans could become members by paying a one-time $300 fee for the year or $25 monthly for a year. This would grant them discounts on food, drinks and merchandise, access to special events and opportunities to serve on the brewery’s board. Some on social media questioned if their co-op perks would extend to New Helvetia’s airport bar.

Across California and the country, craft brewers are contending with shrinking sales and rising costs, and longtime names have shut down or changed hands.

In Vista, Prohibition Brewing Co. closed its doors for good in September after 15 years in the business. In August, Sapporo sold Stone Brewing after acquiring it in 2022. In the process, it closed its flagship site in Escondido, Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens. Some long-standing breweries in Los Angeles County have also shuttered this year, including Angel City Brewery near downtown L.A. and Brewery Draconum in Santa Clarita.

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The number of craft breweries in California fell to 939 from 987 between 2023 and 2025, according to the national trade group, Brewers Assn.

California wine country is also battling financial headwinds. Ehren Jordan Wine Cellars, a longtime Sonoma winery, could be forced to shutter to pay millions in overdue debt after its lender recently sued it. In October, Sonoma County-based Passaggio Wines was forced to close due to declining sales after two decades in the wine business.

Even as competition in the industry is crowded, breweries and wineries have to compete with newer players in the market, such as seltzers, canned cocktails and nonalcoholic options. Gallup’s recent survey found that the share of Americans who say they drink alcohol fell from 62% in 2023 to 54% in 2026, the lowest reading since the polling began in 1939.