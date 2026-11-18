This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

T.J. Maxx is adding two California locations to its list of permanent store closures.

The company plans to shutter two stores — one in Tarzana and another in San Mateo — and permanently lay off a total of 139 employees in January, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed Nov. 10.

A T.J. Maxx spokesperson confirmed the store closures in an email.

“Our TJ Maxx stores located in the Village Walk at 18700 Ventura Boulevard in Tarzana and 1850 South Grant Street in San Mateo are expected to close by January 9, 2027,” the spokesperson said. “Store openings, closures, and relocations are a routine part of managing our large real estate portfolio and do not signal any change in our overall store growth plans.”

The Tarzana location’s closure will affect 77 employees. The store spans two floors and has a wide selection of women’s and men’s clothing, handbags, accessories and home decor.

Advertisement

It is one of four T.J. Maxx locations in the San Fernando Valley.

T.J. Maxx has been one of Village Walk Shopping Center’s longtime tenants. When Pine Tree, an Illinois-based investment firm, took over management of the center in 2018, T.J. Maxx was already there, alongside Whole Foods and Chipotle.

In 2022, Whole Foods closed after operating there for 12 years. A Trader Joe’s and Nordstrom Rack later moved in.

T.J. Maxx’s San Mateo store closure will affect 62 employees.

The spokesperson said the company will try to help employees at the stores find opportunities at nearby T.J. Maxx locations.

Advertisement

T.J. Maxx’s parent company, TJX Companies, owns other off-price retail chains, including Marshalls and HomeGoods.

The closures follow others this year. T.J. Maxx shuttered its Newbury Street store in Boston and laid off 117 employees in January.

It also closed two stores in Maryland earlier this year. Last fall, Marshalls filed a notice for the closure of a Hollywood Boulevard store that affected 62 jobs.

Although the company has issued some closures this year, it opened 11 net new stores earlier this year and currently operates more than 1,350 stores across the U.S.

The company’s net sales for the second quarter of the fiscal year reached $15.2 billion, an increase of 5% compared with the second quarter of 2026. Comparable sales rose 4% overall, but only 1% at Marmaxx, the division that includes T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra. TJX Chief Executive Ernie Herrman said that although Marmaxx sales were below the company’s expectations, they were improving at the start of the quarter.

In its earnings call, TJX also said it plans to speed up store openings to a 4% annual growth rate starting in 2028. It raised its long-term global store target to 7,500.

Advertisement

TJX Companies, which is scheduled to announce its latest earnings on Wednesday, operates more than 5,200 stores in 10 countries.

Its shares have fallen more than 15% so far this year.