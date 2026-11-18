The Qualcomm booth at an event in Barcelona.

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One of the biggest smartphone chipmakers is laying off hundreds of workers across California.

San Diego-based Qualcomm is laying off 442 employees in San Diego and 75 employees at various locations in Santa Clara County, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications filed last week.

The permanent layoffs will take effect by Jan. 12.

The cuts follow a memo Qualcomm Chief Executive Cristiano Amon sent to staff last month saying the company would carry out a “performance-focused reduction” after its annual employee reviews.

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“As we have expanded the business, so have the competencies ⁠and skills we require,” Amon said in the memo.

This is not the first round of cuts at Qualcomm this year. In April, the company filed notices eliminating 105 jobs in San Diego.

“These decisions are difficult because they affect our colleagues, and we’re grateful for their contributions,” a Qualcomm spokesperson said. “We are making these changes to ensure our organization and capabilities are aligned with our evolving priorities and the opportunities ahead. We are committed to supporting impacted employees with care and respect throughout the transition.”

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Founded in 1985 in San Diego, Qualcomm has grown to 170 offices across 30 countries and more than 50,000 employees.

Qualcomm designs chips and wireless technology for phones and other devices, and Apple and Samsung are among its largest customers. Apple and Samsung accounted for 10% or more of fiscal 2026 revenue.

The smartphone business is under pressure, with Qualcomm hit this year by a slump in consumer electronics sales and soaring memory prices.

Qualcomm acknowledged those strains in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company said it expects Apple to “primarily” use its own internally developed modems going forward. In a July earnings call, Qualcomm executives said Apple-related revenue would fall about 50% from the September quarter to the December quarter, and come in below $2 billion in fiscal 2027.

In its SEC filing, Qualcomm listed customers developing their own chips and its concentration in China, amid U.S.-China trade and national security tensions, among its risk factors.

Qualcomm reported its fourth-quarter results on Nov. 4. Revenue was $10.32 billion, down 8% from the prior year.

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The company said it expects most of its 2027 chip sales to come from businesses other than smartphones.

Its shares, which have slid more than 20% in the last six months, were trading near $160 on Wednesday.