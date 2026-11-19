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Record turkey prices and higher fuel costs could make Thanksgiving dinner more expensive this year, according to a survey released Wednesday.

The American Farm Bureau Federation said the cost of an average Thanksgiving feast for 10 will rise 6% from last year to $58.63. The group tracks grocery prices using hundreds of volunteers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The Farm Bureau, which has been tracking Thanksgiving costs for 40 years, said it’s the first time since 2022 that Americans will see the price of the meal increase. The price hit a record of $64.05 in 2022.

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High diesel prices have made it more expensive for farmers to process and transport Thanksgiving staples like milk, dinner rolls, potatoes and cranberries, the Farm Bureau said. Diesel prices have surged since the start of the Iran war and hit a record average of $6.53 per gallon in the U.S. in September, according to AAA.

On Wednesday diesel averaged $5.96 per gallon, up 58% from a year ago, AAA said.

Turkey prices have also risen sharply over the past year. The Farm Bureau said the 16-pound turkey in its survey cost an average of $23.68 this year, up from $21.50 last year.

Bird flu has been decimating U.S. turkey flocks since an outbreak began in 2022. But cases have been waning, and turkey production increased substantially this year, said Mark Jordan, the executive director of Leap Market Analytics.

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At the same time, turkey demand has been rising, as more Americans seek out lean protein and U.S. turkey exports rise. That strong demand has limited U.S. turkey inventories and raised prices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects the wholesale price of a whole frozen turkey hen will average a record $1.76 per pound this year, up 29% from last year.

“Over the last few years there’s been a lot of doom and gloom for the turkey industry,” Jordan said. “This is one of those years that turkey producers are feeling a little bit better about their lot in life.”

Jordan said diesel costs likely didn’t impact turkey prices this year, since so much of the decision-making and timing related to the turkeys that will be consumed this Thanksgiving happened before diesel prices spiraled. But diesel costs could have a notable impact on turkey prices next year, he said.

A few of the items on the Thanksgiving menu are cheaper than last year, the Farm Bureau said. A 1-pound vegetable tray featuring carrots and celery is 5 cents cheaper, while a 16-ounce bag of frozen peas is 4 cents cheaper. Frozen pie crusts are also slightly cheaper, although a can of pumpkin pie filling is more expensive.

And in some cases, stores will price turkey and other Thanksgiving staples lower in order to draw shoppers. Aldi said its feast for 10, which mirrors the Farm Bureau’s menu, costs $39 this year. Walmart, which adds items like corn muffin mix and marshmallows but doesn’t include carrots and celery, said its feast for 10 is $35.

Persistently high grocery prices have been frustrating Americans since the pandemic and played a role in Republicans’ recent losses in the midterm elections. Prices for food eaten at home jumped 22% between October 2021 and October 2026, according to U.S. government data. That’s almost double the usual pace of food price inflation.

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This year, the USDA predicts prices for food eaten at home to rise 2.3%. That would be lower than the recent annual average of 2.6%.

Durbin writes for the Associated Press.