Daniela Amodei and Dario Amodei of Anthropic, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York.

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Artificial intelligence giant Anthropic’s record-breaking public listing Thursday minted new billionaires and thousands of millionaires.

Some of the windfall from the listing is also enriching longtime Los Angeles investors, including actor Ashton Kutcher, as well as the pensions and retirement savings of teachers, police officers and other residents of the region.

The size of Anthropic’s offering is staggering. It raised more than $100 billion in its initial public offering, smashing the previous record set by Elon Musk’s SpaceX in June. It gives the company huge financial firepower to compete with OpenAI and other rivals.

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Shares surged more than 17% to close their first day on the market at $97.17. That gives it a market value north of $1.3 trillion, making it bigger than Walmart, Samsung and Chevron.

Anthropic’s performance will be a barometer of Wall Street’s appetite for AI. Investors have poured hundreds of billions of dollars into AI companies, betting that the technology will transform the economy. But much of that money has come from professional investors.

Co-founder and CEO of Anthropic Dario Amodei, center, among others, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, foreground left. (Kent Nishimura / AFP/Getty Images )

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Anthropic develops the Claude family of advanced models that underpin the AI boom. In its prospectus, it highlighted the promise of accelerating scientific innovation, curing diseases, and boosting economic growth. The company’s growth has stunned investors. Revenue reached $33 billion for the first nine months of the year, growing 1,400% from the same period last year.

The company was founded in 2021 by a breakaway faction of OpenAI researchers who were concerned the company was putting commercial incentives ahead of safety. They were viewed as the “doomers” who struck out to build a safety-focused AI.

The product’s initial popularity was contained to a niche group of software developers. But its relentless focus on selling Claude to business users, and the success of its coding assistant Claude Code, supercharged it to eventually surpass rival OpenAI.

Priced at $83 a share, the company raised $107.3 billion from the listing. It will use the money for the physical infrastructure of chips, power and data centers needed to support the explosive growth of its business.

The IPO brings Anthropic to a much wider audience. Its price will reflect whether ordinary stock market investors are willing to pay a premium for a company that loses money as it faces enormous costs and fierce competition.

Its market debut also helps answer a question hanging over the AI boom: Can these companies generate enough profit to justify their high share prices?

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The listing’s success sent mixed signals to the market Thursday, as Anthropic seemed to suck money out of other shares. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 2% for its sixth straight loss. That’s its longest losing streak in 2½ years.

Here are some of the local beneficiaries of Anthropic’s stock market success so far:

Actor Ashton Kutcher attends the season one premiere of FX’s “The Beauty” at The Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) in New York on January 14, 2026. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sound Ventures

Sound Ventures co-founders Guy Oseary, who is Madonna’s manager, and actor Ashton Kutcher met with Anthropic Chief Executive Dario Amodei at their Beverly Hills office in 2023. After the meeting, Sound Ventures invested $35 million at a $5.1-billion valuation for Anthropic. The firm followed with an additional $400 million, and has participated in every single fundraising round since building up about a half-a-percent stake in the company.

The $435-million stake is expected to be valued at approximately $7 billion, according to Bloomberg, though Kutcher is no longer with Sound Ventures.

People of Southern California

Yasmin Razavi, a general partner at Spark Capital, was listed as an investor in Anthropic’s IPO filings. Her early bet in Anthropic has now made pensioners in Los Angeles and Orange County richer.

Equable Institute, a nonprofit focused on public retirement systems and pensions, found that at least 18 public pension funds in the U.S. hold Anthropic through private investments.

Its report said California Public Employees’ Retirement System, Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System, Los Angeles Fire and Police Pensions and Orange County Employees Retirement System have all invested in funds that have invested in Anthropic.

Spark Capital received commitments from pension plans for public-sector employees in Orange County and Los Angeles, according to the global publication the Information.

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Spark’s stake in Anthropic is now valued at $11 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Eric Schmidt

A prolific investor who owns homes in Los Angeles, Schmidt was one of the earliest backers of Anthropic and was brought in as an investor in 2021. Cami Clarke, the wife of Amodei who had dated Schmidt, facilitated the investment. That 1% stake is projected to reach $20 billion.

Some of Anthropic’s biggest backers are the Big Tech companies Amazon, Google and Microsoft, which offered loans for Anthropic to buy their computing chips, will see their investments turn into equity worth tens of billions of dollars. That debt turning into equity accounts for most of Anthropic’s loss of $104 billion for the first nine months of this year.

Coatue Management

Thomas Laffont started his career as a talent manager in Hollywood’s influential Creative Artist Agency. His spent his years negotiating deals and packaging talent, and worked with A-list actors including Brad Pitt on the movie “Meet Joe Black.” In 2003, he left to co-found Coatue Management with his brother Philippe Laffont, who had made his name in Wall Street.

The New York-based hedge fund, which previously invested in companies such as Snapchat, Spotify, and ByteDance, manages assets worth $50 billion. Coatue has invested a total of $4.75 billion in Anthropic, that across multiple rounds starting in 2025. Its late but aggressive bet on Anthropic paid off handsomely, with its stake worth more than $16 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Coatue also owns a stake in rival OpenAI. Thomas, the former talent manager turned investor, is a Beverly Hills resident.

Factorial Funds

Soon after General Motors acquired the robotaxi startup Cruise, engineer Sol Bier cashed in on his modest equity and moved to Southern California to start venture capital firm Factorial Funds.

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Working on self-driving cars put him in close contact with AI researchers working on chatbots. In early 2020, he watched a demonstration of a primitive version of ChatGPT by Mira Murati, then OpenAI’s chief technology officer.

CEO of Anthropic Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei, Co-founder and President of Anthropic embrace alongside board members inside the Nasdaq MarketSite ahead of their anticipated IPO in New York City on November 19, 2026. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

“I saw the promise, and it was a huge deal,” Bier said. “When I started Factorial, that was on the top of my mind. So I chased after the companies I thought were the best in the space, and then Anthropic was the one that stood out.”

He leveraged his industry connections to to be able to invest in Anthropic. Although initial rounds came from friends and family, Bier said he began raising money from institutions for subsequent rounds with soaring valuations.

Factorial Funds first invested in Anthropic in 2023 in its Series C, according to PitchBook data, and has since participated in consecutive fundraisers, accumulating about a 0.72% stake. That stake is now worth $10 billion, according to a person familiar with the details.

The Newport Beach-based company has steadily grown its influence over the last five years, investing in SpaceX, Anduril, Mistral and others. Anthropic will be Bier’s second exit after SpaceX earlier this year.

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“That was a wild bet, and I hope these two IPOs repay your trust,” Bier wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Manhattan West

Lorenzo Esparza didn’t actively seek a potential billion-dollar windfall. His Los Angeles-based wealth management company, Manhattan West, invested $31 million at a $15-billion valuation during a fire sale of Anthropic shares in 2024.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of disgraced cryptocurrency exchange FTX, owned roughly a 13.5% stake in Anthropic through its $500-million investment in 2021. When the exchange went under, FTX’s bankruptcy estate sold its stake to multiple investors to generate cash for creditors.

Esparza bought Anthropic shares during that sale, which Forbes estimates are now worth over $1 billion.

“It’s been a good investment,” Esparza told The Times. “We came in through Parella Weinberg Partners, the bankers who led the trustee sale of FTX shares.”

Anthropic PBC signage at the Morgan Stanley headquarters in New York, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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Type One Ventures

Malibu-based Type One Ventures is another benefactor of the FTX divestiture. When a friend reached out in 2024 with the opportunity to invest in Anthropic, Abdo John Hajj was quick to say yes because he’d been looking for AI companies to invest in.

“This is just going to be one in a very few companies. … This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Hajj, co-founder of the company.

He said the decision was driven less by negotiating a discount and more by the belief that Anthropic could become a consequential company with broad economic and productivity effect. It made one investment and held the position without participating in consecutive rounds.

Hajj declined to divulge his firm’s exact stake, but said that it was now worth hundreds of millions.

WCM Investment Management

Laguna-Beach-based WCM Investment Management invested when Anthropic was valued at $183 billion in September 2025. The investment firm, founded in the 70s manages $136 billion in assets on behalf of institutions and individuals. PitchBook data show the firm still holds a stake in Anthropic, which is now worth billions.

WCM did not respond to a request for comment.