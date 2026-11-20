The Anthropic logo is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite tower as part of the company’s record IPO in New York on Thursday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The California economy surprisingly added 47,100 jobs in October, defying expectations and dropping the state’s unemployment rate to its lowest level in three years, according to jobs figures released Friday.

The economy added jobs broadly, including in professional and business services, while prior gains were largely limited to health care to meet the growing needs of the state’s aging population.

The job growth accounted for 28.5% of the nation’s increase of 165,000 jobs for the month, even as California’s unemployment rate of 5% remained second-highest among states — and well above the national mark of 4.1%, according to the state Employment Development Department.

Advertisement

With the gains, the state has added 148,700 jobs this year. By comparison, California lost 9,300 jobs in September, the agency said.

“You don’t want to read too much into a single month, but this could not have been a much more positive report,” said economist Manfred Keil, a professor at Claremont McKenna College.

He noted that unlike past months when the unemployment rate dropped due to a shrinking number of people looking for work, in October the state reported the civilian labor force grew by nearly 5,000 people.

Advertisement

The latest employment data counters a state economic picture that some have characterized as a “jobless boom,” with little job growth despite California’s 2.5% real second quarter GDP growth outpacing the national average.

Through the second quarter, California companies received $366 billion in venture capital, three times more than every other state combined. It also has benefited from huge initial public offerings, including SpaceX $75 billion IPO in June, a record until Anthropic raised $107 billion this week, netting a huge windfall for L.A. investors.

Still, the state has experienced a series of high profile layoffs in Silicon Valley amid the wrenching AI revolution, and in Hollywood, where runaway production and disruption in the streaming industry have caused job losses.

Business SpaceX is poised to make history with record $75-billion stock IPO SpaceX is seeking to sell 555 million shares at $135 each, raising $75 billion and valuing the rocket maker at $1.77 trillion — making it one of the largest public companies.

Just last month, the quarterly UCLA Anderson School of Management forecast said that the state’s economic growth should exceed the nation’s for the rest of the year due to AI investments, a revitalized aerospace industry and a growing U.S. defense budget, but not result in significant job gains.

However, the latest job figures show that eight of 11 industry sectors added jobs in October, with professional and business accounting for 11,600, and leisure and hospitality another 8,100. Other notable job gains include government at 5,100 and manufacturing at 3,400.

Keil said that the gains in leisure and hospitality indicate more people are eating out and booking hotel rooms, while it appears the huge AI investments are finally generating job growth.

Advertisement

Michael Bernick, a former director of the Employment Development Department, said that the data indicate AI is not causing the job destruction that some feared, while growth in the aerospace and defense, as well as large public infrastructure projects, is creating strong demand for engineers.

He added that the large initial public offerings creating huge wealth for investors will also create job demand, though it will take some time for that money to percolate through the economy. He noted the state is doing well in creating startups with 57,316 new business applications in September alone — though he added a caveat regarding California’s business environment.

“The Census Bureau also identifies applications likely to become employer firms and those that report a planned date for paying wages. On these measures, California is more to the middle of the state rankings, reflecting the disincentives to hiring that have been built up in the state over the past four decades,” he said in a statement.

Keil added that the state’s economy may unexpectedly gain from the mid-term election results if projected cuts in Medicaid funding are either trimmed or rolled back.