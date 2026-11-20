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Dole Packaged Foods is closing facilities in the Central Valley next year, a decision that will eliminate hundreds of jobs in Merced County.

The closure of a food processing and distribution facility and a laboratory will affect 404 workers, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications filed this week.

“On November 17th, 2026, Dole Packaged Foods announced plans to consolidate our frozen fruit processing and packing operations to streamline our supply chain and ensure the organization’s long-term competitiveness,” the company said in an email.

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“We did not make this decision lightly,” it said.

The company described the decision to permanently close the Atwater facility and nearby Livingston laboratory as part of a strategic shift. Operations at both locations will conclude in March.

Dole said it is working to support affected workers.

“We recognize the impact this decision has on our colleagues, their families, and the local community,” it said. “We are immensely grateful for the dedication, hard work, and contributions of our team members across both facilities over the years.”

Local officials said the effects will be felt beyond the plant.

“The impact of its planned closure and layoffs will reach many residents and families throughout our community,” Luis Lara, Merced County’s District 3 supervisor-elect, said in a Facebook post.

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“In one sense it’s a tough blow, but it’s also a really resilient community,” said Erick Serrato, executive director of the Merced County Workforce Development Board.

The plant is located in an unincorporated community near Atwater, which had a 2020 Census population of about 32,000.

The site of the Castle Air Force Base, the city “went through an economic atrophy,” Serrato said, when the base shuttered in 1995.

Through the years, manufacturing and food processing companies have moved in and out of the area.

Central Valley, more broadly, has seen other major processing plant closures. Del Monte Foods closed its California fruit processing plants in Modesto and Hughson by April, following its 2025 bankruptcy filing and asset sales.

Dole’s California operations have also shrunk through the years. In 2017, the company laid off more than 400 berry workers in Watsonville and 172 in Oxnard, as it downsized its California berry operations.

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In October, Dole Food Company announced it would cut nine jobs at its Waialua, Hawaii, coffee farm by the end of November, and the property is listed for sale.

The company’s fresh-produce side has faced more pressure recently.

Dole PLC, a separate entity from Dole Packaged Foods, sold its Fresh Vegetables Division and an Ecuadorian port.

The company’s net income jumped to $48.3 million from $13.8 million a year earlier.

The company’s fresh fruit revenue fell 8% in the third quarter, which Dole PLC attributed to tariff-related impacts, adverse weather, lower banana volumes in North America and a reduced pineapple supply in Europe.