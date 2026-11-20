Ariel view of the Port of Long Beach from the Wilmington section of Los Angeles on May 5, 2026.

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Workers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach could go on strike as soon as Saturday as the expiration of their contract looms.

A strike would disrupt cargo movement during a key holiday shipping period and amid the busiest year on record for the two ports combined.

ILWU Local 26, a union that represents about 250 security guards at the ports, has been in negotiations with port employers for more than a year after its contract first expired in July 2025.

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Although Local 26 includes only about 2% of the ILWU workforce at the ports, thousands of longshoremen and marine clerks are expected to honor the picket line and cease working if there is a strike.

Members of Local 26 work at port terminals that handle roughly 85% of cargo at the Port of Long Beach and 33% at the Port of Los Angeles. The union has already voted to authorize a strike.

“The union has indicated an unwillingness to extend the contract beyond its expiration at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, setting up the real potential for a strike at the nation’s busiest port complex,” said the Pacific Maritime Assn., which represents employers at the port.

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Local 26’s demands have not materially changed since negotiations began, the assn. said.

Members of Local 26, known as watchmen, perform security duties including credential checks and routine patrols at six container terminals.

The union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Pacific Maritime Assn. has offered a one-time bonus of $3,200 for each Local 26 member and has made a wage proposal that would raise average annual earnings for full-time watchmen from more than $170,000 to $198,000.

The offer also maintains healthcare benefits for active workers and retirees and increases pension benefits up to $93,200 a year for workers with the longest tenure.

The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service has stepped in to guide negotiations, but has not made progress.

“The impact would reach tens of thousands of workers locally and hundreds of thousands more across the national intermodal network,” the Pacific Maritime Assn said. “Truck drivers would sit idle, rail shipments would be disrupted, and warehouse workers could see their hours cut.”

