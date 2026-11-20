A television broadcasts US President Donald Trump on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in 2025.

A bruising tech rout roiled global markets, driving US stocks toward their longest slide since 2020 as investors piled into bonds.

The unraveling of the artificial-intelligence trade spurred a rush from risk, driving the S&P 500 down 10% from its peak, matching the definition of a technical correction. The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.5%. Anthropic PBC’s 11% plunge on its second day of trading is emblematic of the turn in sentiment.

The resurgence in volatility spurred demand for defensive shares and haven assets including Treasuries. The dollar headed for a fourth straight weekly gain. Emerging-market shares extended a drop from a record to 20%.

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Anthropic’s debut consumed the attention of investors, with stocks along the supply chain moving on even minor developments around the deal’s size or pricing. Now that the IPO is wrapped up, that exuberance is giving way to mounting doubts over the durability of the AI trade.

“Another perceived risk-clearing event failed to revive risk appetite,” said Adam Turnquist at LPL Financial. “Anthropic’s highly anticipated IPO drew strong investor demand yesterday, but enthusiasm failed to spill over into the broader tech trade as peak AI cycle concerns lingered.”

Questions remain over whether the vast spending on the AI buildout can be sustained as regulation looks set to tighten and the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise rates.

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As investors fret over tech valuations, geopolitical turmoil and rates, chart watchers are looking for clues on whether the worst of the rout is over. The US equity benchmark this week broke below its 200-day moving average, and is now near a major structural floor between a rebound and a deeper year-end pullback.

“Technical damage is mounting,” said Adam Turnquist at LPL Financial. “Stability in the AI trade and the S&P 500 holding key support near 7,000 will be important factors for a durable recovery.”

Stocks are likely biased to the downside over the very near-term until technical indicators are washed out, said Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research. Absent an Iran peace deal, concerns over the impact of inflation of Fed policy and AI worries remain key overhangs for equities, he noted.

“A capitulatory washout could ultimately prove constructive,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “If this evolves into a true flush, it may serve as the reset needed to improve positioning, sentiment, and the odds of a more sustainable rally into year-end.”

Nazareth writes for Bloomberg.