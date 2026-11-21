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The Bay Area-based robotaxi company Zoox put its first purpose-built autonomous vehicles on the road in Los Angeles County.

The pill-shaped vehicles rolled out Thursday in Santa Monica, where they will serve company employees and their friends and families. The wait list for public riders will open next year.

Though several companies are competing to scale robotaxis, Zoox vehicles are unique because the company built them from the ground up. Waymo, which leads the robotaxi race, uses existing vehicles retrofitted with autonomous technology.

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Zoox taxis lack a steering wheel and gas pedal and feature interior seats facing each other. The vehicles can also roll in either direction without turning around.

The futuristic taxi is already common in parts of San Francisco and Las Vegas, where Zoox has served the public since last year. Public service is coming next to Atlanta, Miami and Austin, Texas, the company said.

“We’re excited to begin driving our purpose-built robotaxi in Santa Monica as we continue to grow in California,” said Ron Thaniel, senior director of policy and regulatory affairs at Zoox. “Great transportation starts with trust and transparency, and we’ve designed our operations to complement the way this community already moves.”

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Zoox has been testing in the region since last spring, using a fleet of retrofitted Toyota SUVs. The SUVs will not be used to serve riders.

Zoox’s expansion into Los Angeles County comes as Waymo rapidly grows across the state, operating now in San Diego, swaths of the Bay Area and much of L.A. County.

Waymo, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, took a hit this week when the California Department of Motor Vehicles banned Waymo taxis from operating on the state’s freeways.

In response, Waymo voluntarily paused all its freeway operations until safety issues have been resolved.

Business Waymo suspends all freeway operations after California ban Waymo’s autonomous taxis can no longer operate on California’s freeways due to an order from the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Tesla is also entering the robotaxi market with the Cybercab, a golden two-seat self-driving vehicle operating in Austin. The launch of the Cybercab in September prompted an investigation from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Zoox has surpassed 1 million riders in San Francisco and Las Vegas and has plans to expand its service area in Los Angeles County beyond Santa Monica.

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“As Santa Monica continues to innovate, our priority remains the safety, accessibility and trust of our community,” said Santa Monica City Manager Oliver Chi. “We appreciate that Zoox is taking a measured, collaborative approach to its rollout.”