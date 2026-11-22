Steve Russak is suing his doctor and two device companies, claiming the smart knee he unexpectedly received during knee replacement surgery last year was an “unauthorized implantation.”

Steve Russak woke up from knee replacement surgery last year to a text message. It was from the company that made his new knee. Over the next few days, the company, Zimmer Biomet, texted four times. Russak didn’t understand their inquiries asking him to use an app.

Finally, a company representative called and offered help setting up some accessories, Russak told KFF Health News. “I said, ‘What? I don’t know what you’re talking about.’”

It turned out Russak did not receive just any old replacement of bone and cartilage. The 70-year-old from Santa Rosa Valley had a “smart knee” put in — an artificial joint called the Persona IQ with a lithium-ion battery, sensors and transmitter that, should he authorize it, would send data about his gait and range of motion to his clinicians and Zimmer Biomet.

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Russak is suing the doctor, Zimmer Biomet and Canary Medical, a health technology company that helped develop the device. In his lawsuit , Russak claims the knee was an “unauthorized implantation” and that, according to Zimmer’s “patient-facing materials,” he should have been given the option to opt out of data collection or decline the knee altogether, but wasn’t.

Russak doesn’t want to set up the device to collect and transmit data for several reasons, including his privacy. Now that it’s in his body, though, he said it poses potential disruptions. For example, Russak said he recently couldn’t get an MRI because of compatibility issues.

Neither the doctor nor the doctor’s lawyer responded to requests for comment.

The case is ongoing, with the next hearing scheduled for December. Russak said he has dropped the fraud and breach of fiduciary duty allegations originally filed against the doctor but is continuing to sue on other grounds, including lack of informed consent. The doctor has yet to respond to the complaint in court.

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Both Zimmer and Canary filed initial responses denying “each and every allegation” in Russak’s complaint. They offered a variety of defenses, including that any damages are the fault of another party or, as Zimmer’s response said, caused by actions or reactions “not reasonably foreseeable.”

Canary did not respond to requests for comment. Zimmer spokesperson Troy Kirkpatrick declined to comment on lawsuits against the company but said that “nearly 90%” of surveyed patients who received Zimmer’s joint replacements report they would choose an orthopedic device with remote monitoring capabilities again in the future.

“The transmission of post-operative recovery data requires patient authorization at the time the patient sets up an account and is designed to support patient-surgeon relationships and postoperative care,” Kirkpatrick said in an emailed statement. He added that Zimmer takes privacy and compliance with regulations “very seriously.”

The smart knee is part of a burgeoning trend in American medicine. While Zimmer introduced its device as “ the world’s first and only ” FDA-approved smart knee in 2021, there’s now a range of internet-connected devices — from implants to external products such as blood pressure monitors — that report data about patients’ conditions to doctors or other medical professionals. To proponents, the products offer the chance for better care: They can provide measurements showing whether a patient’s glucose is swerving out of control, for instance.

However, enhanced monitoring comes with potential drawbacks, including threats to privacy, and some doctors and researchers caution there is little evidence that smart devices improve health outcomes.

There’s “a lot of enthusiasm for remote monitoring technologies. There is tremendous potential,” said Sanket Dhruva, a UC San Francisco cardiologist and digital health researcher. But there’s a need for more rigorous data, he said. “We’re getting all this data — is this helping our patients recover better? That’s what we really care about.”

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Nonetheless, such devices generally mean more money for doctors, who can charge to examine the information they collect.

Monitoring every step

Both Medicare and private insurers reimburse clinical professionals for reviewing data from smart devices. In 2024, nearly 1 million Medicare beneficiaries received that service, known as “remote patient monitoring,” according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General. Medicare, the federal program covering older Americans and some with disabilities, paid medical providers $536 million for remote monitoring, more than double what it paid three years earlier. A review by the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker found about 300,000 adults with employer-sponsored insurance received at least one remote monitoring claim in 2023.

Medicare has proposed pulling back on some reimbursements after the department’s inspector general warned remote monitoring poses fraud risks: About 43% of patients in 2024 didn’t receive the full suite of services defined by the program — which includes educating the patient about the device and monitoring data for changes in health. The watchdog also cautioned that companies sometimes cold-call patients to offer and sign them up for devices they may not need.

The internet-connected devices also may pose risks to privacy or expose patients to unexpected consequences. In 2018, ProPublica reported that insurers watched the performance of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines and, determining some patients weren’t using them, denied coverage for replacement supplies such as masks.

In the case of Zimmer, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services spokesperson Christopher Krepich emailed KFF Health News that “CMS payment does not mean the agency endorses a manufacturer’s marketing claims or guarantees that a technology improves outcomes for every patient.” He said the agency regularly evaluates its reimbursement policies.

Russak’s Medicare account shows the program paid for his surgery and knee implant, but it has not received any claims related to remote monitoring for the device, which he has not set up to transmit data.

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The smart knee is one of the flagship orthopedic products of Indiana-based Zimmer Biomet, which also manufactures nonconnected knee joints. The company — which hired professional strongman, actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to pitch its products as its “chief movement officer” — sold some $3.3 billion in knee joints last year.

Up the California coast in Contra Costa County, Jodi Murphy filed a lawsuit against Zimmer Biomet, Canary Medical and her doctor after receiving a Persona IQ knee implant and being registered to use Zimmer’s app. The lawsuit alleges the doctor and companies were at fault because they acted “without disclosing this device or obtaining Plaintiff’s specific informed consent for its use.”

The doctor and her practice denied all allegations . Zimmer’s attorneys have said the company “does not practice medicine and as a matter of law had no duty to obtain consent to the treatment provided by her physician.” A hearing is scheduled for February.

The doctor did not respond to requests for comment. Murphy and her lawyer declined to comment.

Russak’s lawsuit alleges his doctor told him he “had not disclosed the electronic nature, wireless transmission functions, or data-collection capabilities of the Persona IQ to prior patients in whom he had implanted the same device.” It goes on to cite that exchange as evidence that the companies “failed to adequately educate” the doctor.

“I don’t believe that Zimmer or Canary are training the doctors, and it’s an issue,” Russak told KFF Health News.

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Zimmer’s website says the implant allows care teams to “monitor and personalize” a patient’s experience and improve a practice’s efficiency. Many patients prefer the remote option, the company’s literature says. Further down the webpage, the company says the implant is “not intended to support clinical decision-making” and has “not been shown to provide any clinical benefit.” The company also mentions the potential financial rewards for surgeons who implant the device — including ongoing payments for remote monitoring.

‘Nice to have’ vs. ‘need to have’

Kevin Bozic, an orthopedic surgeon who is chair of surgery and perioperative care at the University of Texas, reviewed research on the Zimmer smart knee provided by company spokesperson Kirkpatrick at the request of KFF Health News. “None of them compare Persona IQ to a more conventional [knee] implant,” he wrote in an email.

Bozic said orthopedic surgeons he knows are “ambivalent” about Zimmer’s smart knee devices and many don’t use them. The implant is the “most generic part of the operation and really doesn’t have a big impact at all on the outcome.”

In theory, he said, the data collected by the device about the number of steps a patient takes and the joint’s range of motion make for better care. If a patient becomes more sedentary, that could be a useful signal for clinicians, he said.

But, in practice, “it’s a nice-to-have, certainly not a need-to-have,” Bozic said, “certainly not something that I would want to add significant cost to the procedure for.”

Surgeons already check on patients and ask to be informed if their health changes, he said. “It’s overkill to have it in the knee.”

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Smart-knee manufacturers also have profited from a different Medicare benefit — a “new technology add-on payment” — that effectively temporarily subsidizes the adoption of otherwise money-losing new devices, thereby encouraging innovation. (The extra payment for Persona IQ lapsed in fall 2024.)

The payment program has undergone several adjustments in recent years. Beginning in late 2020, there was no requirement that new technology substantially improve on older devices or pills, until the government adjusted the benefit this year. That lack of a requirement, predictably, meant more qualifying therapies. A 2025 study found an average of four approved annually in nearly a decade before the 2020 change; in the next four fiscal years, the authors said, the average moved up to nearly 15 a year.

The subsidy has lasting benefits for the manufacturers, said Dhruva, the UCSF cardiologist, who studies digital technologies and reimbursement. Medicare’s reimbursements are based on the average costs of a procedure. Since the subsidy increases the cost of the procedure, it increases the average costs too — thereby driving up the basis for future costs.

Indeed, Dhruva said, the problem of payments for unproven services is present in Medicare reimbursement for remote patient monitoring too.

Dhruva said there is a dearth of evidence showing the value of remote monitoring generally and of smart knees in particular, though taxpayers have been subsidizing it. “In general, the field is in need of much more rigorous data,” he said.

Then there are the privacy concerns — the implications of what happens when someone the patient doesn’t want to get the data does.

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Overall, these devices are dealing with “quite a bit of data, and oftentimes the issue really crystallizes around patients’ not understanding the information collection, use and disclosure,” said Kate Black, a health data privacy lawyer not involved with the Russak or Murphy cases.

Consent standards for devices such as a smart knee “should be quite high,” she said, because, unlike a wearable product, an implanted device stays in for years.

“Every step you take, they know every step you take,” Russak said.