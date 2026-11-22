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Dear Liz: I retired in 2013 at age 62 and live on a fixed income. For a number of years, including prior to retirement, I have carried a significant amount of credit card debt. I am not looking for a “write-off” or relief via bankruptcy. My goal is to reduce the monthly payments, penalties and other fees while I pay off the debt. I receive frequent communications from a variety of debt resolution firms but am uncertain of their reputations and whether they would be the best solution for me.

Answer: You mentioned two companies by name. One is an online lending marketplace known for aggressive marketing pitches via texts, emails and calls. The other is a debt settlement firm, which tries to negotiate deals with creditors to accept less than what they’re owed. Debt settlement firms encourage you to stop paying the creditors, which typically causes your credit scores to plummet and leaves you vulnerable to lawsuits.

Neither is a particularly good fit for your situation, or in fact for many people struggling with debt.

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You could contact a nonprofit credit counseling agency affiliated with the National Foundation for Credit Counseling at www.nfcc.org. These agencies may be able to offer you a debt management plan with lower interest rates than you’re paying now.

Lower interest rates could reduce your monthly payments, but these plans typically require you to pay off your debt within three to five years. Depending on how much you owe, your payments could actually increase. If that’s more than you can afford, a debt management plan may not be viable.

In any case, you also should consult with an experienced bankruptcy attorney about your options. Too often, people struggle to pay debt that’s essentially impossible to repay. An expert, realistic assessment of your situation could prevent you from continuing to throw good money after bad.

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I recently asked readers of my Substack newsletter to share stories of helping family members to become homeowners. This was a response from someone who was helped by their parents and then passed the help on to their child.

Dear Liz: In 1981, my mother gave us $20,000 for a down payment on our first house. We bought a 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath ranch house for $86,000. We lived there until 1989, when we bought a larger home for our growing family.

This past May, my wife and I made a loan to our son and daughter-in-law so they could refinance their mortgage. We had the resources to make the loan ourselves and took several steps to formalize the arrangement.

We consulted the Internal Revenue Code to determine the lowest interest rate we could charge, known as the applicable federal rate. It was 4.63%, and the kids agreed to it. Who wouldn’t want that rate when refinancing?

Our attorney drafted a deed of trust and a promissory note specifying the loan terms. We all signed the documents at the attorney’s office.

We also hired a loan servicing company to collect the kids’ payments and deposit the money into our bank account. The company provides monthly statements showing principal and interest paid, as well as year-end tax forms.

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The first payment was made in June, and everything has gone smoothly since. There’s still total bliss and harmony in the family.

Answer: What a wonderful gift you received and were able to pass along.

You actually could have charged a lower interest rate, but using the applicable federal rate published monthly by the IRS was a wise move. Charging less can cause the IRS to treat you as having received interest you didn’t actually collect, potentially creating taxable income. The unpaid interest also may be treated as a gift, with possible gift tax consequences.

You also were smart to hire an attorney and a loan servicer. That protects you financially and makes everyone’s obligations clear, preventing future misunderstandings.

Got a question about money? You can submit it here.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.