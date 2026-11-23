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Less than two weeks after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned after his extramarital affair raised national security concerns, Nvidia’s board announced Monday that it had reinstated him as president and chief executive “effective immediately.”

Nvidia’s board of directors voted unanimously to reinstate Huang after a series of discussions and meetings with him, Nvidia said in a statement, noting that the board received input from senior levels of the U.S. government. “Based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”

President Donald Trump signaled he strongly supported Huang’s reinstatement.

“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” Trump said on TruthSocial.

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Trump said the U.S. Attorney General had confirmed the government does not possess evidence that Huang has engaged in unlawful conduct. He added he had “gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure.”

Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO on Nov. 12, after reports of extramarital affairs, including one with a Singapore-based businesswoman suspected by U.S. intelligence of being a Chinese spy.

“I can’t wait to get back to work,” Huang said in a statement. “I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”

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In response to Huang’s reinstatement, Nvidia’s stock surged about 30% in pre-market trading. The company’s market value had plummeted over the last month, prompting widespread concerns about the durability of the tech sector and the overall U.S. economy.

Harvey C. Jones, chair of the board, said the board believes Huang is the right person to lead NVIDIA

“His reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Jones said in a statement. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.