Heavy rain flooded the streets of San Francisco in 2025.

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The robotaxi company Waymo is temporarily suspending its service in the San Francisco Bay Area due to expected heavy rain and flooding.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced on social media Sunday that the city is preparing for historic king tides and coastal flooding this week driven by incoming storms and El Niño conditions. During heavy rain last week, several Waymo taxis stalled on the streets, forcing Waymo to halt service for one day.

Waymo paused its service again Monday morning at 4 a.m. and did not say when it plans to resume operations.

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“We have been in conversations with Waymo for the last few days about the forecasted storms,” Lurie said Sunday. “They will pause service... and we appreciate their decision.”

Lurie is urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel this week, though the Thanksgiving holiday will likely make that difficult.

“We’re doing our part to keep transit corridors clear for first responders, emergency crews, and essential municipal operations,” Waymo said in a blog post Sunday. “Operating responsibly means knowing when to stay off the roads.”

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Waymo said it will notify affected riders through its app, and will gradually resume services as weather improves over the coming days.

Heavy rain has sometimes proven a challenge for autonomous vehicles.

In May, Waymo recalled nearly 4,000 vehicles after some drove into flooded roads in Texas. In response, Waymo increased weather-related constraints on its vehicles and said it was working on additional software safeguards.

Although Waymo launched in Denver in September, it is still testing its vehicles in snow and winter driving conditions.

The company’s new Ojai taxis are built to perform better under adverse conditions.

Business Waymo suspends all freeway operations after California ban Waymo’s autonomous taxis can no longer operate on California’s freeways due to an order from the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

The service pause in San Francisco comes less than a week after the California Department of Motor Vehicles barred Waymo taxis from operating on California’s freeways.

Waymo subsequently suspended its freeway operations in all states.

The California DMV said its decision was necessary after incidents on highways involving Waymo vehicles and emergency vehicles or construction sites.

A Times analysis of Waymo safety data collected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that the vast majority of incidents involving Waymo vehicles result in no injuries.