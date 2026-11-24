This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Less than a week ago, Nvidia’s board said it was looking for a new chief executive to replace Jensen Huang. It changed its mind Monday and welcomed him back in an unexpected reversal that gave the stock market whiplash.

Nvidia shares surged again as its co-founder returned to the helm, reigniting some investors’ confidence that the artificial intelligence industry can keep booming.

Huang had resigned after it surfaced that he had affairs with a subordinate and a suspected Chinese spy. After pressure from tech leaders, investors and the White House, the company rehired him as CEO.

Advertisement

Videos posted on social media showed Nvidia employees cheering and welcoming Huang back at its headquarters.

“I’m going to be a better CEO the second time around,” Huang said in one video posted on X.

Nvidia shares gained around $1 trillion in market valuation on the news. The more than 30% rebound marked the largest single-day capitalization gain in history. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index also rebounded, gaining 5% after a weeks-long sell-off of tech shares.

Advertisement

The Santa Clara chipmaker that has powered the AI revolution had grown into one of the world’s most important companies when Huang was forced to leave.

His ouster sparked uncertainty about the company’s leadership and the industry’s direction, which has thrived on Huang’s ambitious, bullish vision of an AI-powered future.

Many see Nvidia’s struggle as the scandal that may have marked the deflation of the AI bubble.

The company has been a cornerstone of the AI boom, investing in major tech companies such as OpenAI and Meta that are pushing more people to use their AI-powered chatbots and agents.

Huang has been the face of the AI revolution, forging strong ties with President Trump and business executives.

Business Jensen Huang’s exit tests whether Nvidia can run without its co-founder Jensen Huang’s departure, tied to reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, leaves the company without the leader who built it into the center of the AI boom.

The company still faces several issues, including national security concerns and questions about selling Nvidia’s AI chips to Chinese companies. U.S. businesses are competing with China in a race to advance AI technology that’s reshaping how people work and socialize.

Advertisement

In a statement released Monday, Nvidia’s board said that it met with Huang and senior government leaders, and that the company was now “confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”

The stunning reversal came after Trump, in a rare move, persuaded Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang. The extraordinary decision rippled across the tech industry, in which some leaders expressed excitement about Huang’s return and other observers were outraged.

“It’s fair to say that this is unprecedented,” said Bob O’Donnell, chief analyst at Technalysis Research. “It’s a sign that the administration feels they needed Nvidia to be seen as stronger, because that in turn would drive the market to be stronger.”

In an interview with CNBC, Trump said that he spoke to Nvidia’s board.

“It was a lot easier to convince them yesterday than it was a week and a half ago,” he told CNBC.

In posts on his social media website, Trump also backed the return of Huang, whom he called a “great patriot” and “national treasure.”

Some governance experts said that if the board yielded to pressure from the White House, it would, in the long run, hit Nvidia’s reputation.

Advertisement

“They didn’t have to lay down and roll over for President Trump,” said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a senior associate dean at the Yale School of Management. “These guys collapsed like lawn furniture because they had no backbone.”

Silicon Valley tech leaders, including Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman, have been ousted in the past only to return to the companies they created.

Still, the circumstances surrounding Huang’s departure and return have been extremely unusual, putting Nvidia and the stock market on a roller-coaster ride.

Huang, who is Taiwanese American, will have to continue to defend his position. Lawmakers are asking how the board concluded there wasn’t a national security risk and about Nvidia’s compliance with U.S. export controls.

The turmoil surrounding Nvidia intensified in October when the New York Times first reported that American intelligence agencies found that Huang had developed a close relationship with a suspected Chinese spy. The woman, Alice Huang, is a Chinese citizen who worked as an executive for Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, one of Nvidia’s biggest customers in Southeast Asia.

After a later report that Huang also had an affair with an Nvidia vice president of healthcare, the married 63-year-old tech mogul resigned. The board initially indicated that it didn’t plan to bring back Huang.

Advertisement

For Nvidia, the roller-coaster ride is far from over.

“There’s going to be more uncertainty that gets raised as questions get answered, and I expect as a result, this is going to be a tumultuous ride for Nvidia and the market because it’s not a neat conclusion,” O’Donnell said.

The incident offers near-term relief to the market rout, analysts say, which has been in a free fall over the sustainability of the AI build-out and concerns about the Democrats’ midterm win setting the stage for tougher AI laws.

“I’m relieved by the short-term optimism it’s brought back to markets that appeared on the precipice of a full-blown crisis,” said Trevor Noren, founder of Sage Road Research, an independent investment research firm. “However, I’m concerned by the longer-term uncertainty it’ll bring.

He said Huang’s reinstatement through state intervention could damage the rule of law and free markets.

“It’ll clearly be interpreted as another indication that billionaires with the right friends play by “entirely different rules than everyone else,” Noren said. “It’s further reinforcement that the Trump administration will go to unprecedented lengths to protect its allies and favored industries.”

The intense debate over Huang’s actions could lead to more scrutiny and restrictions on Nvidia and other leading AI companies, said Ami Fields-Meyer, author and political strategist who previously served as senior AI policy advisor in the Biden White House.

Advertisement

“In the swift Jensen rehabilitation, Americans can finally see plainly that the loyalties of the tech elite lie first with the tiny group of people they hope to soon share this enormous bounty with,” Fields-Meyer said. “They believe they are entitled to this wealth — and they aren’t going to let little nuisances like our safety or security get in the way.”