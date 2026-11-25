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Evan Reece has a few strategies for handling unwelcome questions about his career when he gathers with family. He founded and ran a ski lift ticket platform for 15 years, but it went out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reece then started a career management platform. He’s its sole employee and earns less than he did before.

At family parties, he sometimes feels pressure to explain why he doesn’t get a full-time job working for someone else. When he’s asked such questions, he reminds himself that people usually ask because they care.

“Oftentimes, if we’re stressed about something that we don’t have an answer to, the question feels like an interrogation, when that’s rarely the intention of the person asking the question,” said Reece, 48, who runs the career management platform Truest.me.

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A simple “How’s your job going?” can feel like an ambush when you’re unemployed, underemployed or working in jobs your friends and relatives don’t understand or may regard as frivolous. These queries can bring up painful experiences like layoffs. Advice can sound like criticism to recent graduates in a seemingly impenetrable job market, while curiosity about someone’s income can feel like judgment.

Even inquiries motivated by a genuine desire to connect can come across as invasive or awkward in a group setting.

With holiday gatherings approaching, here are some tips and potential scripts to help you handle tricky career conversations with relatives and feel less defensive. The same strategies can be applied when faced with scrutiny about getting married or having children.

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Anticipate questions and plan responses in advance

Have a short, confident response or two ready for the job-related queries you think might come up, said Melody Wilding, an executive coach and author of “Managing Up.”

For example, if you’re unemployed, you could say, “I’m taking time to find the right fit and not rushing into something new.” Or if you’ve made an unconventional career move, say, “I know it’s not what everyone would choose, but I’m excited about it,” Wilding said.

“Then redirect the conversation nicely. You might say, ‘Tell me about you,’ or ‘I’d love to hear about your recent trip,’” she added.

Be a boomerang when fielding questions

Turning the inquiries around on the questioner can deflect attention and be entertaining.

“If someone is willing to ask you a question that requires tremendous vulnerability out of you, then they should be willing to answer one too,” Reece said.

When a relative asks if you’re “still job searching” or “Why did you leave a good job?” get curious before you get defensive, Wilding suggested. Instead of immediately responding to their question, try to understand the motivation behind it by countering, “Why do you ask?” or “What makes you say that?” Wilding said.

“Maybe they’re just making conversation, which saves you from launching into a full defense of your choices,” she said.

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Turn it into a game

If someone asks about an unstable job or recent layoff, you can say it’s been challenging and then suggest, “Let’s play a game. Everybody tell a story about the worst job they ever had,” Reece said. “Anybody who’s ever worked has a story. And they’re usually amazing.”

For recent graduates or those who are trying to figure out what’s next, you could be honest about your uncertainty and reply, “Everybody go around and talk about a time in their career when they weren’t sure what to do next and what you did,” Reece suggested.

Let others take the spotlight

Hope Bond, 53, spent a decade working as an editor in the magazine industry. She left the field for a few years to raise her young children, then did some freelance editing jobs. When she sought to return to full-time work in 2020, she couldn’t find a position. Bond began working as a site manager for a movie production location in 2024.

She loves the job, despite its erratic hours, instability and hourly pay. But at gatherings with her family of lawyers and bankers, she often felt singled out by probing questions about her work.

After years of answering their questions, she now redirects them and encourages others to be the star of the conversation, especially her children.

“I stay on the periphery. The younger generations are the ones who are bringing the great energy, so I like them to have the floor,” Bond said. “I don’t insert myself into conversation if we’re talking about career or money. Those are my two boundaries. Even with a family that is loving and supportive and wants the best for me, it is just awkward.”

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Share context about the job market

When people feel scrutinized after layoffs or extended unemployment, Avigail Lev, a psychologist at the Bay Area CBT Center in San Francisco, suggests explaining to family members how the job market has changed and how artificial intelligence has impacted their fields.

“The first thing you need to say is to speak to the context that things are different, and the decisions about work are very different right now,” Lev said.

Many of Lev’s clients work in technology or at AI companies and worry about losing their jobs, while some have already been laid off, she said.

“Some people are very depressed right now about not having work or not knowing what’s next. And having a relative blame you for something that’s not in your control is the last thing that you need right now,” Lev said.

Choose what you reveal

One way to avoid unnecessary judgment is to choose whom you share details about your professional life with.

Rishabh Dutta, 25, of Mumbai, India, quit his marketing job for Bollywood movies after stress and long hours led to hair loss. For the next few months, “everyone was constantly asking me what I was doing, if I had found something else,” he said.

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The next time Dutta left a job, he kept it to himself for a few months. “I just decided not to tell them, and honestly I don’t regret it,” he said.

Bussewitz writes for the Associated Press.