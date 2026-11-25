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SpaceX won U.S. government approval to launch 1 million satellites for data centers in space, clearing a regulatory hurdle as the company charges forward with its artificial intelligence ambitions.

The Federal Communications Commission, which announced the authorization Wednesday, said in a statement that the go-ahead will help fuel the United States’ efforts to advance AI.

The world’s largest tech companies have been investing hundreds of billions of dollars into building data centers, which house computer servers and other infrastructure used to help train and run AI models. The creation of the data centers also has prompted concern that they are draining valuable resources on Earth such as electricity and water.

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SpaceX’s data center constellation, known as “Starmind,” will harness solar power, the FCC said. Other companies including Google, which announced a project this year to explore the possibility of hosting AI infrastructure in space, are also looking to the skies as part of new moonshot projects.

“By moving compute capacity beyond Earth, SpaceX and many competitors working on their own orbital data centers are meeting the moment,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a statement posted on X. “This is the kind of American ingenuity that can unite our strengths in space and advanced technology, reinforce our economic leadership and expand prosperity here at home.”

Some of SpaceX’s rivals, such as Amazon, have expressed skepticism about SpaceX’s Starlink effort, calling it a “lofty ambition rather than a real plan.” Amazon’s Kuiper Systems, Viasat Inc. and the American Astronomical Society are among the companies that filed petitions to deny SpaceX’s application, according to a new government filing released Wednesday.

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The filing said concerns about SpaceX’s project in part centered on “collision risk, disposal failures, and casualty risk.” But the company, which relocated its headquarters from California to Texas, committed to “additional measures as core design criteria to ensure the long-term sustainability of space while upholding the highest standards of debris mitigation.” Those measures include deploying satellites at lower altitudes to make sure they’re working before moving to higher altitudes, according to the filing.

SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a post on X, SpaceX founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk provided brief remarks in response to Carr’s announcement.

“Much appreciated. This will be a great asset to America and the world,” Musk wrote.

SpaceX shares rose 1.3% on Wednesday to $127.44.