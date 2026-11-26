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Once again, California led the nation in a dubious distinction: sending the federal government far more money than it receives back — to the tune of $190 billion in the last fiscal year.

The latest USAFacts study released Wednesday showed that the Golden State easily outdistanced New York at $91 billion and Texas at $69 billion as the country’s largest so-called donor state. That’s a figure arrived at by finding the difference between the taxes and other revenues sent to the Treasury and funding such as Social Security and Medicare received back.

California’s status as the leading donor state has been trumpeted by Gov. Gavin Newsom in his political fight with the Trump administration over policy disputes and right-wing figures who claim the Golden State is failing.

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Last year, when President Trump threatened to cut all federal funding to the state, Newsom suggested California might want to withhold all the federal taxes its residents and businesses pay — though nothing came of it.

“Every year when folks sit down to file their federal taxes, there’s a real sense of frustration — and I feel it too — knowing just how much California sends to Washington and how little we get back,” Newsom said in an April 15 tax day statement titled “California pays Trump’s bills.”

A Newsom spokesperson did not respond to a message for comment on the latest figures.

In some ways, it’s not surprising that California finds itself as the top donor state, given its nation-leading 39.5 million population and a huge economy that has benefited from the recent boom in artificial intelligence investment and spending. California’s $4.3-trillion gross domestic product would trail only the U.S., China and Germany if it were a separate nation.

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The study by the nonprofit Bellevue, Wash., data provider found that for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2025, California sent $767 billion in revenue to the federal government — also more than any other state — while receiving $576 billion in federal disbursements.

At issue is that the money sent amounts to 14.5% of all state revenue collected by federal government as measured by the study, while California’s population, though large, amounts to just 11.5% of the nation’s 343 million people. At the same time, the money disbursed to California, while also more than any other state, only amounts to 10.9% of what is distributed nationally.

California Forget the high road: Newsom takes the fight to Trump and his allies Gov. Gavin Newsom reached a turning point in June after President Trump sent troops to Los Angeles. His directive to his aides was to be more combative on social media and match the tactics emanating from the White House.

Chris Gilligan, a senior content analyst at USAFacts, said the outsized federal contributions can be explained by California’s wealth, which generates significant tax revenue, while it receives less in Social Security, defense and veterans’ funding than might be expected.

“California is contributing more to the federal government, in raw numbers, than any other state, and it’s also getting back more than any other state. That said, the balance isn’t one-to-one,” he said.

This is only the second year that USAFacts has conducted the study. Last year, it found that California also was the nation’s leading donor state, paying $276 billion more to the federal government than it received.

Gilligan said the difference between last year’s larger figure and this year’s smaller figure was driven at least partially by Internal Revenue Service tax relief granted in 2023 that pushed some federal tax contributions into the next fiscal year.

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USAFacts, founded by former Microsoft Chief Executive and L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, is not the only organization to have studied the issue.

At least since 2015, the Nelson A. Rockefeller Institute of Government in New York has ranked California among the top five donor states as measured by its own balance of payments metric, not counting COVID-19 pandemic assistance payments in 2020 through 2022, according to a Times report last year.

Although California’s primacy as a donor state has been bandied about politically, by some other metrics in the USAFacts study it’s not the only state that might be filling a pinch.

On a per-capita basis, Massachusetts was the largest net donor state last fiscal year, another wealthy state that has benefited from the burgeoning tech industry. It sent $8,047 per person to the Treasury, followed by farm states Minnesota at $8,038 and Nebraska at $7,799.

On a per-capita net basis, California sent $4,832, ranking it seventh.

On the other side of the federal tax payment imbalance, Alaska received the largest disbursements per person at $27,670, followed by Virginia at $26,566 and Connecticut at $23,743, according to the study.

Gilligan noted that federal contracts can contribute to the differences among states. Virginia, for example, ranks as the nation’s leading recipient of defense spending, including payroll, contracts and grants, according to the state’s economic development authority.