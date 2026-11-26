A Wing drone performs a demo flight carrying a package outside the Japanese American National Museum and Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

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Hovering drones, carrying deliveries from your local Walmart, are set to land in Los Angeles.

A partnership between Walmart and the delivery drone company Wing is bringing small, lightweight aircraft to the Southern California sky next year. It will be the first time delivery drones will roam the area, though they are already a common sight in some cities.

Wing will set up hubs at Walmart locations in Los Angeles, ready to deliver goods from the retailer. Walmart began experimenting with drone delivery in 2020 in collaboration with Zipline, another drone company.

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Demand for drone delivery is growing as impatient customers expect online orders to arrive as soon as possible at the lowest possible price. Wing, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, is looking to fill that need. The company has completed more than 1 million deliveries so far.

Wing’s drones can travel up to 60 mph carrying hot meals and other lighter items. Walmart customers in L.A. will be able to get food, toiletries and electronics lowered on a line to their yards.

The Palo Alto-based company is already making thousands of drone deliveries a day in six cities, including Dallas; Charlotte, N.C.; and Orlando, Fla.

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1 2 1. A Wing drone takes flight during a flight demo. 2. A package bag is hoisted up to a Wing drone. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

The drones join a growing population of autonomous machines in Los Angeles, where rolling robots already deliver meals and groceries and driverless Waymo taxis shuttle residents around.

Wing believes there is still plenty of room for sky-based delivery. Wing will deliver goods in Los Angeles exclusively from Walmart at first but could grow through other partnerships. In other cities, Wing works with DoorDash.

Wing drones sit on launch pads for a flight demonstration. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

“I think the industry is so new, competition is good,” said Wing spokesperson Jessie Poole-Strang. “The point right now is to make sure that we’re solving a problem, meeting a need and demonstrating the technology.”

Drone delivery offers increased convenience and quality, Poole-Strang said. Avoiding L.A.’s gridlock can keep meals and produce fresh.

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DoorDash announced its drone program, DoorDash Air, in July and is delivering to a limited number of customers in Northern California. Amazon has its own drone delivery effort known as Prime Air, and announced in August that it’s bringing drones back to Tracy, Calif., after an initial launch in the state in 2022.

Neither DoorDash nor Amazon has immediate plans to bring drone delivery to Los Angeles. Harrison Shih, head of DoorDash Air, said he hopes to partner with Wing in the city to complete deliveries.

“This is a multiplayer game,” Shih said in an interview. “Ultimately, we’re invested in making the entire ecosystem work.”

A Wing drone performs a demo flight. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

Drones can’t carry every order, Shih said, but they can allow human delivery drivers to choose the orders that make sense for them. For example, a small order during rush hour is a better fit for a drone, freeing up delivery drivers to carry larger orders with larger tips.

“Everything we do hopes to add affordability,” he said. “I think drones are really unique in that they can increase quality too.”

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Business Delivery bots can now bring you groceries in these L.A. neighborhoods Coco Robotics food delivery bots will start transporting everyday goods through a partnership with DoorDash and the online convenience store DashMart. Previously, the bots primarily delivered meals from restaurants.

Wing’s smaller drone weighs 11 pounds, can carry up to 2.75 pounds, and travel 12 miles before needing to recharge. The company’s larger drone can carry a five-pound load.

Not every drone delivery has gone smoothly. This week in Michigan, an Amazon drone carrying shampoo ran into a wire and crashed into a customer’s garage. The incident temporarily cut neighbors off from the internet.

In August, a video went viral of an Amazon delivery drone dropping an order into a swimming pool in Texas. Some opponents also have concerns about noise pollution as well as security and the use of limited airspace.

Both Wing and DoorDash have secured Part 135 certifications from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate their drones. Smaller drones, like those used for photography, require a Part 107 certification.

“We responsibly share the air with traditional aircraft and helicopters, but we also have a way to share the air with other drone providers,” Poole-Strang said.

Research firm Drone Intelligence estimated there were 30,000 delivery drones in use in 2024. Researchers projected there will be more than 275,000 delivery drones in service by 2030.

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Wing is targeting deliveries to 60 million households by the end of the year.

Delivery with Wing is free, for now. Customers in eligible cities can order delivery through the Walmart app or the Wing app.

Wing did not specify when its drones will become active in Los Angeles or how many units it will have. The company said it hopes to set up at Walmart locations across the city throughout 2027.