An autonomous robot rushes through a grid track to pick and retrieve orders inside of a Puma distribution warehouse in Torrance.

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Christmas elves need not apply.

This holiday season, amid rising labor costs and restrictions, companies increasingly rely on autonomous robots to deliver millions of gifts to stores and homes.

One warehouse in Torrance is buzzing with 170 red, rolling robots that work around the clock to meet demand. They sort and transport thousands of boxes filled with sweatshirts, sneakers and backpacks from Puma.

“They don’t take sick leave and they don’t take lunch breaks,” said Ellen Brune, vice president of product at AutoStore, the company behind the boxy bots. “They’ll run two shifts and you don’t have to pay overtime.”

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A warehouse worker places Puma products into a plastic bin that is automated to go to robots that will sort the products for shipment. (Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times)

Consumers may be more cost-conscious this year, but they’re still increasingly impatient about getting their purchases. The swarms of warehouse robots are built to speed up the process without pushing up prices.

“Whatever you’re ordering, you want it in the next hour, not the next week,” said Patrik Wallgren, global head of public relations for AutoStore.

The warehouse robots are part of a growing population of autonomous machines in Los Angeles, where drones are set to delivery groceries, bots deliver meals and driverless Waymo taxis shuttle residents around.

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While mesmerizing videos of humanoid robots — fighting, folding laundry and falling down — have filled social media feeds recently, hardworking industrial robots that zoom around on wheels have become the norm in many modern distribution centers.

AutoStore has 2,000 sites of various sizes globally and operates more than 10 in California. The company, which has corporate headquarters in Norway and New Hampshire, was founded in 1995 and installed its first commercial system in 2005. Since then, the scale and capacity of the technology has improved. Its robots work with a wide range of products, including groceries, pharmaceuticals and industrial equipment.

Boxes of Puma merchandise make their way through various conveyor belts and stations. (Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times)

Demand for AutoStore’s services has risen with minimum wages in California.

“Anywhere that there’s high minimum wage laws, we tend to see a bigger uptick in automation demand,” Brune said. “The other place we see a really big demand is where worker availability is low.”

The bots in Torrance collectively manage up to 175,000 boxes at a time, each holding several pieces of merchandise.

The warehouse, situated off of Van Ness Avenue, is leased and operated by the logistics and supply chain giant Maersk, which handles day-to-day importing and exporting from the warehouse, used exclusively by Puma for now.

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An autonomous robot demonstrates the mechanisms to pick and retrieve orders from plastic containers. (Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times)

Starting next year, other companies can use the robots’ spare capacity, making the Torrance warehouse the first of Maersk’s North American AutoStore sites to serve multiple brands.

The AutoStore robots can process up to 20 million units per year for Puma and Maersk. They work in a massive grid where product containers are densely stacked, and rolling bots speed across the top to grab what an order requires.

The warehouse ships boxes of orders each day to retailers such as Dick’s Sporting Goods and Foot Locker.

AutoStore’s robots each operate on less power than what’s needed for a vacuum cleaner and have 99.7% uptime at the Torrance warehouse.

Though reliance on automation is growing, the robots can’t work alone. Nearly 100 human employees work in the 672,000-square-foot warehouse. They help load apparel into the AutoStore grid and hand-pack individual orders after the system sorts them.

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“The technology and the innovation is designed to work with our associates; they work hand in hand,” said David Hune, head of contract logistics for Maersk. “This does all the repetitive movement, and the associates are doing more decision-making, problem-solving and working with our customers.”

Maersk and AutoStore said the robots improve job satisfaction and reduce the turnover at warehouses across the country.

Much of the buzz around autonomous bots has focused on human-shaped, walking, talking bots like Tesla’s Optimus. But it will be years before humanoids are widely used.

“Humanoids have been developing a lot in the last five years, and I think they’ve still got a little ways to go before they’re totally ready for prime time,” Brune said.

She said AutoStore is working to understand the role humanoids could play for the company in the future.

Meanwhile, AutoStore is keeping up with the latest tech by implementing new AI-powered tools.

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“We’re really pushing intelligent fulfillment and adding AI on the software side,” Brune said. “The demand for online fulfillment is not going away anytime soon.”