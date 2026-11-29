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Dear Liz: I read your columns regularly and thought I’d offer some observations following the recent death of my older brother.

The bank account where my brother’s Social Security benefits were deposited was frozen shortly after his death. For someone without real estate or a trust, like my brother, adding a family member as a joint account owner could help keep the account accessible while his affairs are sorted out. Also, accounts not held in trust should have transfer-on-death or similar designations to avoid probate.

My takeaway is that not everyone needs a formal trust and a will may be of limited value since these other arrangements can supersede both. Is that a fair assessment?

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Answer: That’s an interesting takeaway, since your experience shows exactly why a revocable living trust can be so helpful.

If your brother’s accounts had been held in a revocable living trust, his successor trustee could access them without going through probate. Without a trust or other arrangements, survivors may have to wait weeks or months, even when the estate is small enough to avoid formal probate.

Adding someone other than a spouse as a joint account owner can be a risky workaround. The added person could inherit the entire account balance after the original account owner dies, which may not be the owner’s intent. Adding someone also can have gift tax implications, complicate Medicaid applications and make the account vulnerable to the added person’s creditors.

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Beneficiary designations allow accounts to avoid probate but can leave the person settling the estate without enough cash to pay final bills. These designations can also result in unequal inheritances and unintended consequences when beneficiaries die or circumstances change. Updating multiple designations can be cumbersome, and accounts are easily overlooked. A revocable living trust can make it easier to manage assets and update how they’re distributed, provided the assets are titled in the trust’s name.

Probate avoidance techniques other than a trust can make sense for small estates when people simply can’t afford professional help. Everyone else, though, should at least discuss their options with a reputable estate planning attorney.

Dear Liz: I divorced in 1996. A few years later as I approached 65, Social Security allowed me to receive half of my ex-husband’s Social Security. Later, I was allowed to switch to my own benefit. I don’t think they permit this any longer.

So now I am 76 and have a rather small income. My ex went on to have a very large career so his earnings are much larger. Now or in the event he precedes me in death, is there any chance of giving up my benefit and signing back on to his, even though I’m not a spouse or widow?

Answer: You’re correct that the rules have changed. People born before Jan. 2, 1954, could apply just for a spousal or divorced spousal benefit, leaving their own benefit to grow. Under the newer rules, people who apply for one benefit are generally considered to be applying for both and receive the larger amount. They can’t use the old switching strategy.

Spousal and divorced-spouse benefits are calculated based on the parties’ “primary insurance amounts.” These are the monthly benefits each would receive at full retirement age. You can ask the Social Security Administration to determine whether 50% of your ex’s primary insurance amount now exceeds your own primary insurance amount. If so, you may qualify for an additional payment. (You don’t actually give up your own benefit, but instead get a supplement.)

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Should he die before you, you probably would be entitled to a divorced survivor benefit of up to 100% of the benefit he was actually receiving, including any delayed retirement credits. You could also qualify if he dies before claiming benefits. You would receive the larger of your own benefit or the survivor benefit, not both added together.

To get benefits as a divorced person, the marriage must have lasted at least 10 years. Divorced spousal benefits require you to be unmarried, while divorced survivor benefits allow you to remarry at 60 or later.

Got a question about money? You can submit it here .

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.