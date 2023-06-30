LA Times Today: Forget the metaverse. For $3,500, Apple offers a new way to be alone
Tech companies have experimented with virtual reality for years, with varying degrees of success. There was the short lived Google Glass. More recently, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg made the push for Meta’s Quest V.R. headsets. Earlier this month, Apple entered the fray with the announcement of its Apple Vision Pro, a headset computer with a hefty price tag.
Brian Merchant is the L.A. Times technology columnist. He told Amrit Singh that Apple’s headset offers a new way to be alone.
