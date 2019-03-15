Even plumbers need software: How Glendale's ServiceTitan became a billion-dollar start-up

With just an iPad linked to the cloud service, a plumber could check and update a dispatch calendar, show customers an always-updated inventory catalog, take notes for the next visit, and even process payments on the fly — and the back office could see all this happen. With location tracking, they could even check whether the plumber was knocking off early to hit the bar, or doubling back to a house on the weekends to do an all-cash side job for a customer.