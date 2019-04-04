Snap rolls out Snapchat social games and announces new shows

The company added 10 new shows to its Originals lineup of scripted and nonfiction video, many of which play with the first-person vertical video format native to the app. “2 Sides,” for instance, presents a wrenching teenage breakup as a split screen showing each side of the relationship. “Dead of Night” shows the main character navigating a zombie apocalypse from the point of view of the character’s phone camera. On the nonfiction front, Snap partnered with author, professor and filmmaker MK Asante to produce “While Black,” a docuseries on race in America.