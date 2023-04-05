LA Times Today: Will self-driving cars make L.A.’s world-famous traffic even worse?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Angelenos might be summoning robot taxis sooner than you think. Will the robots free us all from stressful commutes? Or will they become just another car in rush hour congestion on the 405?
L.A. Times technology columnist Brian Merchant wrote about the self-driving taxis and considers their potential impact on traffic.
L.A. Times technology columnist Brian Merchant wrote about the self-driving taxis and considers their potential impact on traffic.