LA Times Today: What’s at stake with the demise of Twitter?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In 2006, Twitter was created and its popularity soared. It eventually became a mainstream phenomenon with celebrities, politicians, and journalists using the social media platform.



Seven years after its launch, the company went public, but then Elon Musk purchased twitter in 2022 and everything changed.



L.A. Times Matt Pearce has written a commentary about what’s next for Twitter.