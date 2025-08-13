Advertisement
Watch Mei Lin of 88 Club ‘Chef That!’ bowl of spicy mung bean noodles

By Laurie Ochoa
Betty HallockMark E. PottsBrandon Ly and Stephanie Breijo
Chef Mei Lin serves these signature spicy noodles— made from mung bean jelly — at 88 Club in Beverly Hills, dressed with a punchy soy sauce vinaigrette and topped with chili crisp, herbs and peanuts. Get the recipe.

Laurie Ochoa

Laurie Ochoa is general manager of Food at the Los Angeles Times.

Betty Hallock

Betty Hallock is deputy Food editor at the Los Angeles Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Brandon Ly

Brandon Ly is a senior art director for the Food section at the Los Angeles Times. He started his career at DoorDash and led design teams at the innovation firm Ideo in Shanghai and San Francisco. Ly is a graduate of Stanford University’s product design program and founder of the Black Bean Grocery.

Stephanie Breijo

Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its weekly news column. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.

