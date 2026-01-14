Jacob Elordi reveals his favorite ‘Frankenstein’ | Very Important Questions

Which “Frankenstein” does Jacob Elordi, star of Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein,” prefer? Find out in the latest edition of Very Important Questions, where Elordi also reveals which other del Toro film he would have loved to be in.