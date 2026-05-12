Phil Rosenthal, Lily Rosenthal & Mason Royal at L.A. Times Festival of Books

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On Sunday, April 19, 2026, beloved food enthusiast Phil Rosenthal and his daughter, Lily Rosenthal, took to the stage at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books for a lively and heartwarming demonstration of their signature “Lily’s Hot Chocolate.” The duo brought the welcoming spirit of their Los Angeles diner, Max & Helen’s, to a cheering crowd, emphasizing that while they might not be professional chefs, they are lifelong experts in the joy of a good meal. Phil set a lighthearted tone for the session, jokingly referring to the literary gathering as his “Coachella” and sharing the stage with Lily to showcase the family-oriented philosophy behind their culinary ventures.



The centerpiece of the presentation was a step-by-step preparation of a thick, decadent hot chocolate inspired by the legendary Angelina in Paris. Lily and Phil walked the audience through the recipe, which utilizes high-quality Valrhona cocoa powder, heavy cream, and chocolate discs to create a drink that Phil described as “drinking a chocolate bar that’s been melted down.” A signature touch at their diner involves topping the beverage with homemade marshmallow fluff and blow-torching it to a toasted perfection. Phil noted that the final product represents “a cup of Paris with a big scoop of America on top,” perfectly bridging the gap between sophisticated European tradition and nostalgic American comfort.



Beyond the hot chocolate demo, the Rosenthals shared the origin story of Max & Helen’s, a project born from Phil’s desire to create a world-class diner in Los Angeles after being inspired by the Palace Diner in Maine. Collaborating with legendary chef Nancy Silverton, the diner focuses on elevating simple staples through meticulous technique, such as their three-day fermented sourdough waffles. Phil and Lily spoke candidly about the joys of working together as a family, with Lily serving as creative director and her husband, Mason, operating as the chef. The session concluded with Phil offering poignant reflections on the importance of immigrants to American culture and his simple yet profound life mantra: “family, friends, food, travel, and laughs.”

