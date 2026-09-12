TIFF Interview: Courteney Cox, Patricia Arquette, and David Harbour on “Evil Genius”

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Director Courteney Cox and stars Patricia Arquette and David Harbour discuss their dark comedy crime film Evil Genius in the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House ahead of its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The team breaks down the twisted relationship between the leads, the balance of dark humor and real-life crime, favorite pizza toppings, and their fascination with the true crime genre.