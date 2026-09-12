TIFF Interview: Courteney Cox, Patricia Arquette, and David Harbour on “Evil Genius”

Director Courteney Cox and stars Patricia Arquette and David Harbour discuss their dark comedy crime film Evil Genius in the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House ahead of its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The team breaks down the twisted relationship between the leads, the balance of dark humor and real-life crime, favorite pizza toppings, and their fascination with the true crime genre.
Joshua Rothkopf is film editor of the Los Angeles Times. He most recently served as senior movies editor at Entertainment Weekly. Before then, Rothkopf spent 16 years at Time Out New York, where he was film editor and senior film critic. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Sight and Sound, Empire, Rolling Stone and In These Times, where he was chief film critic from 1999 to 2003.
Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.
Mark E. Potts is a former senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.