LA Times Today: Volunteers seek to help businesses and residents in Chinatown

Despite a statewide moratorium on evictions, many Chinatown tenants are fighting to keep their homes.



They’re getting support from a volunteer organization called CCED—Chinatown Community for Equitable Development—that’s focused on organizing and empowering Chinatown tenants.