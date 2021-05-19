Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LA Times Today: Drones show California’s great white sharks are closer than you think
LA Times Today: Drones show California’s great white sharks are closer than you think

California’s great white sharks may be swimming closer to you than you think and we have the drone footage to prove it.

Drone photographer Carlos Gauna has been documenting the movements of great white sharks. He joined us to share some of the incredible images he’s captured.
