LA Times Today: Drones show California’s great white sharks are closer than you think
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
California’s great white sharks may be swimming closer to you than you think and we have the drone footage to prove it.
Drone photographer Carlos Gauna has been documenting the movements of great white sharks. He joined us to share some of the incredible images he’s captured.
Drone photographer Carlos Gauna has been documenting the movements of great white sharks. He joined us to share some of the incredible images he’s captured.