LA Times Today: LA’s Philosophical Research Society reinvents itself for modern ‘truth seekers’

It’s mystical and mysterious, and to those who don’t know, it might seem like a secret society.



But it’s not secret at all. L.A.’s Philosophical Research Society, tucked away at the foot of the Griffith Park hills, was created back in the 1930s for the study of philosophy, mysticism and metaphysics. We wanted to peek inside and were welcomed in.



If you’re interested in exploring the offerings at the Philosophical Research Society, head over to prs.org to browse the packed events calendar.