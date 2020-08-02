“Second Opinion,” Episode 1: COVID-19’s resurgence

“Second Opinion,” a new discussion series presented by the Los Angeles Times, takes you to the forefront of medical research and conversations about health, science and technology.

In our first episode, Los Angeles Times Executive Chairman Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a surgeon and scientist, is joined by renowned biologist William Haseltine for a discussion about COVID-19 and the public health implications of its recent resurgence. The discussion is moderated by Eli Stokols of The Times’ Washington bureau.