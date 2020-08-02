Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
“Second Opinion,” Episode 1: COVID-19’s resurgence

“Second Opinion,” a new discussion series presented by the Los Angeles Times, takes you to the forefront of medical research and conversations about health, science and technology.

Aug. 2, 2020
3:54 PM
In our first episode, Los Angeles Times Executive Chairman Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a surgeon and scientist, is joined by renowned biologist William Haseltine for a discussion about COVID-19 and the public health implications of its recent resurgence. The discussion is moderated by Eli Stokols of The Times’ Washington bureau.
