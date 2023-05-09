LA Times Today: L.A. promised mental health crisis response without cops. Why isn’t it happening?

In January, Takar Smith, a 45-year-old father who was suffering from schizophrenia, was shot and killed by an LAPD officer in his Westlake apartment while holding a knife. His family says he was in the midst of a mental health crisis and didn’t deserve to die.



His death and others have sparked outrage and questions about law enforcement response to mental health emergencies.



Last summer, L.A. County rolled out the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which was meant to serve as an alternative to 9-1-1 for mental health crises. Now, an L.A. Times investigation shows the hotline is falling short of its promises.



L.A. Times mental health reporter Lila Seidman has more.